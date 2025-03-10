Of Course James Kennedy Took a Selfie With the Tate Brothers

Over the weekend, former Vanderpump Rules star (and middling DJ) James Kennedy was forced to do one the many things he’s not so talented at: apologize. Why? Because he posted a selfie with than Andrew Tate and his less-known-but-still-terrible brother, Tristan Tate, the ultra-viral, ultra-misogynist influencers who currently face charges of human trafficking, sexual violence (including against minors), and organized crime.
On Friday night, Kennedy took a photo with two of the loudest voices in the “manosphere” while partying at LIV in Las Vegas. “That’s a bitcoin…,” he captioned the selfie which was posted to his Instagram story.
Less than 24 hours later (and, I imagine, following a lot of backlash from the Bravo girls, gays, and theys), Kennedy issued an apology: “I regret posting a photo with the Tate brothers at an event last night. I was unfamiliar with their content and the allegations against them. I only knew them as podcasters [who] had posted a viral clip about Vanderpump.”
“I have since educated myself and condemn their beliefs,” he added. “I am sorry to all that I offended.”
First of all, Kennedy either lives under a rock or thinks very little of his audience’s intelligence. Further, even if it’s true that he only knew of the Tates as “podcasters”…why are you so thirsty to pose with them, dude??
The pair have developed an alarmingly significant platform in the past few years, beginning roughly around when Andrew tweeted that women deserve to “bear responsibility for being sexually assaulted” in 2017. The brothers’ popularity then surged among the terminally online far-right. Both Tates had been held in Romania, where they’ve lived for years, due to their various serious criminal charges, until last month, when they returned to the U.S. There is wide speculation that President Donald Trump was behind their return. I don’t believe that Kennedy missed those headlines—he’s recently out of a job, after all, what else is he doing all day if not mindlessly scrolling?
It’s been a rocky few months for Kennedy. He was arrested for misdemeanor domestic violence in December, following police receiving “a call about an argument between him and a woman,” as TMZ reported. Ultimately, no criminal charges were pursued, but his girlfriend and former co-star Ally Lewber confirmed in a statement posted that they had since broken up.
Seeings as I don’t believe for one second that he didn’t know the Tates’ whole deal, perhaps following the allegations against him, he’s feeling some kinship with them?
