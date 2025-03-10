Of Course James Kennedy Took a Selfie With the Tate Brothers

“I have since educated myself and condemn their beliefs,” he added. “I am sorry to all that I offended.”

First of all, Kennedy either lives under a rock or thinks very little of his audience’s intelligence. Further, even if it’s true that he only knew of the Tates as “podcasters”…why are you so thirsty to pose with them, dude??

The pair have developed an alarmingly significant platform in the past few years, beginning roughly around when Andrew tweeted that women deserve to “bear responsibility for being sexually assaulted” in 2017. The brothers’ popularity then surged among the terminally online far-right. Both Tates had been held in Romania, where they’ve lived for years, due to their various serious criminal charges, until last month, when they returned to the U.S. There is wide speculation that President Donald Trump was behind their return. I don’t believe that Kennedy missed those headlines—he’s recently out of a job, after all, what else is he doing all day if not mindlessly scrolling?

It’s been a rocky few months for Kennedy. He was arrested for misdemeanor domestic violence in December, following police receiving “a call about an argument between him and a woman,” as TMZ reported. Ultimately, no criminal charges were pursued, but his girlfriend and former co-star Ally Lewber confirmed in a statement posted that they had since broken up.

Seeings as I don’t believe for one second that he didn’t know the Tates’ whole deal, perhaps following the allegations against him, he’s feeling some kinship with them?