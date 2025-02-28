Andrew Tate Says He Talks to Barron, Is ‘Very Close to the Trump Family’ “I look forward to once I'm free being with Donald Trump in person,” Andrew Tate told reporters, shortly after returning to the U.S. from Romania.

This week, Romanian officials lifted travel restrictions on Andrew and Tristan Tate, the ultra-viral misogynist influencers who face charges of human trafficking, sexual violence (including against minors), and organized crime. The Tates showed up in Florida on Thursday, and while President Trump hasn’t publicly commented on the brothers’ ordeal, it’s widely reported that the administration played a role in pressuring Romania to let the Tates return to the U.S.

Speaking to reporters shortly after landing in Florida, Andrew said, “I’m very close with the Trump family. I know them well. I spoke to Barron after the incident [that is, the July assassination attempt on Trump’s life in Butler, Pennsylvania]. I look forward to once I’m free being with Donald Trump in person, and reminding him that he’s a bulletproof badass.”

Erm, I have some thoughts! First, yuck. Second, it’s not as if right-wingers care about being called out for hypocrisy, but you have to admit it’s wild for Trump to pretend to care about “protecting children,” while also seemingly approving of his 18-year-old son fraternizing with an alleged (and, I’d argue, self-admitted) human trafficker like Andrew. Barron reportedly helped Trump gain popularity with young men by advising his father on which top “manosphere” podcasts to appear on in 2024. (The Tates are largely understood to be the leaders of the manosphere.)

On February 12, Andrew tweeted, “The Tates will be free, Trump is the president. The good old days are back.” Earlier this month, the Financial Times reported on a quiet push by the Trump administration to pressure Romanian officials to lift travel restrictions on the brothers. And while Romanian officials claim the brothers’ release is unrelated to U.S. pressure, Joseph McBride, the attorney for the brothers in the U.S., told the New York Times on Thursday that he couldn’t comment on any actions from U.S. lawmakers, but unsubtly added, “Do the math. These guys are on the plane.”