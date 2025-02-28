Andrew Tate Says He Talks to Barron, Is ‘Very Close to the Trump Family’

This week, Romanian officials lifted travel restrictions on Andrew and Tristan Tate, the ultra-viral misogynist influencers who face charges of human trafficking, sexual violence (including against minors), and organized crime. The Tates showed up in Florida on Thursday, and while President Trump hasn’t publicly commented on the brothers’ ordeal, it’s widely reported that the administration played a role in pressuring Romania to let the Tates return to the U.S.
Speaking to reporters shortly after landing in Florida, Andrew said, “I’m very close with the Trump family. I know them well. I spoke to Barron after the incident [that is, the July assassination attempt on Trump’s life in Butler, Pennsylvania]. I look forward to once I’m free being with Donald Trump in person, and reminding him that he’s a bulletproof badass.”
Erm, I have some thoughts! First, yuck. Second, it’s not as if right-wingers care about being called out for hypocrisy, but you have to admit it’s wild for Trump to pretend to care about “protecting children,” while also seemingly approving of his 18-year-old son fraternizing with an alleged (and, I’d argue, self-admitted) human trafficker like Andrew. Barron reportedly helped Trump gain popularity with young men by advising his father on which top “manosphere” podcasts to appear on in 2024. (The Tates are largely understood to be the leaders of the manosphere.)
On February 12, Andrew tweeted, “The Tates will be free, Trump is the president. The good old days are back.” Earlier this month, the Financial Times reported on a quiet push by the Trump administration to pressure Romanian officials to lift travel restrictions on the brothers. And while Romanian officials claim the brothers’ release is unrelated to U.S. pressure, Joseph McBride, the attorney for the brothers in the U.S., told the New York Times on Thursday that he couldn’t comment on any actions from U.S. lawmakers, but unsubtly added, “Do the math. These guys are on the plane.”
The NYT further reported that the brothers have long expected to find sympathy with the Trump administration, given their made-up claims that they’re the victims of a weaponized legal system in Romania that’s persecuting them with false charges of gender-based violence. Trump has made similar claims about criminal charges against him. In his eyes, he’s probably the 78-year-old, third Tate brother.
In a lengthy tweet from November, Tristan seemed to take at least partial credit for Trump’s victory—particularly his success among young men—as the Tates endorsed Trump. While Trump has declined to confirm or deny his role in freeing the Tates, there are a few telling hints. For example, there’s Trump’s closeness to key associates of the Tate brothers, including fellow, popular “manosphere” influencers like Adin Ross. Elon Musk’s DOGE staffers follow them, and one was an enrolled “student” of their Hustlers University, which, for lack of better words, is their grift to teach young, male enrollees how to pick up and abuse women. And, in December, Vice President JD Vance followed Andrew on Twitter.
Meanwhile, a number of conservatives seem pretty decisively anti-Tate. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said on Thursday he had nothing to do with the Tates’ return to the U.S., and went so far as to suggest he’s exploring options to get them removed from his state: “I do know our [Florida’s] attorney general, James Uthmeier, is looking at what state hooks and jurisdiction we may have to be able to deal with this,” he said. “But the reality is, no, Florida is not a place where you’re welcome with that type of conduct in the air. And I don’t know how it came to this. We were not involved, we were not notified.” The conservative Daily Wire co-founder Jeremy Boering and right-wing radio host and influencer Erick Erickson both also condemned the Tates’ return on Thursday.
But they don’t deserve credit: Once upon a time, you’d think anyone across political affiliations would be able to condemn alleged human-fucking-traffickers. Instead, the teenage son of the president of the United States is befriending them.
The charges against the Tate brothers in Romania still stand, and they’re required to “appear before judicial authorities whenever summoned.” At the same time, the U.K. is seeking to extradite the Tates, as they face rape and human trafficking allegations there, too; the brothers were set to face extradition following the outcome of their trial in Romania, but that path forward is now unclear.
Who knows. If Andrew’s extradited, maybe he’ll remain pen pals with 18-year-old Barron.
