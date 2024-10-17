OK, Now Trump Needs to Sit in a Room Full of Women Who Hate Him

On Wednesday, Fox News aired a pre-taped, “women’s issues”-focused “town hall” featuring Donald Trump and a room full of women. But as more and more details are unearthed about the event, what’s increasingly clear is that it wasn’t a town hall at all. A town hall is an event where candidates face undecided voters and field difficult questions; Trump’s event was closer to a slightly muted campaign rally that just so happened to exclude men. A closer look at footage from the “town hall” shows one woman in the front row wearing a hat that literally says “RNC Delegate” on it, while the first woman to ask the former president a question was the president of the Fulton County Republican Women organization.

Yet, even in this GOP safe space full of female sycophants, Trump still managed to fuck up. For example, he made women everywhere uncomfortable when he called himself the “father of IVF” and then described a sitting U.S. senator, Republican Katie Britt of Alabama, as “young” and “fantastically attractive.”