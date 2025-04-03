With Upcoming Space Mission, Katy Perry Says She Wants to ‘Put the Ass in Astronaut’

Since news that an all-woman crew, including Katy Perry, Lauren Sanchez, and Gayle King, had been chosen for Jeff Bezos’ next trip to outer space was reported in February, I’ve wondered what the actual purpose was. I know, I know. Representation matters, and what else could possibly advance feminism quite like six wealthy women taking a joy ride on one of an oligarch’s many toys? But seriously. What’s the real mission here? A party anecdote? Colonization? Well, thanks to Elle, I now have an answer.

On Wednesday, the magazine unveiled a truly galling feature of the first all-woman flight crew since Soviet Valentina Tereshkova’s solo mission in 1963, and Bezos’ company’s 11th human flight into space. Joining Perry, Sanchez, and King are aerospace engineer Aisha Bowe, bioastronautics research scientist and activist Amanda Nguyen, and film producer Kerianne Flynn.

Katy Perry says she will be playing Starships when she heads to space this month. 💕 pic.twitter.com/eMc056NeFe — Hardwhite (@HARDWHlTE) April 2, 2025



The spread features the women, coordinated in head-to-toe black, discussing their excitement for the 11-minute trip. While Nguyen, Bowe, and Flynn’s answers were deeply personal and full of familial anecdotes, testaments to their respective career trajectories, and high hopes for STEM (despite Trump’s cuts), Sanchez and Perry had other offerings.

“Space is going to finally be glam,” Perry said. “Let me tell you something. If I could take glam up with me, I would do that. We are going to put the ‘ass’ in astronaut.” Well, you heard it here first! According to Perry, they’re doing the crucial work of putting the ass in astronaut as the world burns under a fascist dictator who at least one of them probably voted for. “Who would not get glam before the flight?!” Sánchez said, adding the anticipation of “lash extensions flying in the capsule!” King, ever the journalist, then asked Sánchez whether the lashes will actually be able to defy gravity… “Women are multitudes,” Nguyen joined in. “I’m going to be wearing lipstick.” You truly have to read this story to believe it, folks. When asked about their hopes for the mission, each of the women cited who or what they’re doing this for. Sánchez said she was doing it for the “next generation of explorers,” assuming they’ll have anything to explore if her soon-to-be husband and his billionaire friends continue destroying this planet and capitalizing on others. As for Flynn, it’s anyone who is currently looking at her and saying, “If she can do that, so can I.” Frankly, I’m only looking at her like she’s insane. As usual, Perry managed to have the most tone-deaf response of the lot. “I’m flying for my daughter, Daisy, to inspire her to never have limits on her dreams and show her that any type of person can reach their dreams—no matter your background, your ethnicity, your economic situation, or your education level,” she ranted. “She’s already such a big dreamer and she’s only four. But also to inspire a whole new generation and make space and science glam.” What was it Neil Armstrong said again? One small step for women, one giant leap for glam. More from Jezebel Inside the Mind of the Influencer Who Thinks You Should Be Rude to Waitstaff

