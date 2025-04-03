With Upcoming Space Mission, Katy Perry Says She Wants to ‘Put the Ass in Astronaut’
"Space is going to finally be glam," Perry told Elle of the all-women crew heading into orbit on Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket. "If I could take glam up with me, I would do that." You heard it here first!Photo: Getty Images CelebritiesEntertainment
Since news that an all-woman crew, including Katy Perry, Lauren Sanchez, and Gayle King, had been chosen for Jeff Bezos’ next trip to outer space was reported in February, I’ve wondered what the actual purpose was. I know, I know. Representation matters, and what else could possibly advance feminism quite like six wealthy women taking a joy ride on one of an oligarch’s many toys? But seriously. What’s the real mission here? A party anecdote? Colonization? Well, thanks to Elle, I now have an answer.
On Wednesday, the magazine unveiled a truly galling feature of the first all-woman flight crew since Soviet Valentina Tereshkova’s solo mission in 1963, and Bezos’ company’s 11th human flight into space. Joining Perry, Sanchez, and King are aerospace engineer Aisha Bowe, bioastronautics research scientist and activist Amanda Nguyen, and film producer Kerianne Flynn.
Katy Perry says she will be playing Starships when she heads to space this month. 💕 pic.twitter.com/eMc056NeFe
— Hardwhite (@HARDWHlTE) April 2, 2025
The spread features the women, coordinated in head-to-toe black, discussing their excitement for the 11-minute trip. While Nguyen, Bowe, and Flynn’s answers were deeply personal and full of familial anecdotes, testaments to their respective career trajectories, and high hopes for STEM (despite Trump’s cuts), Sanchez and Perry had other offerings.