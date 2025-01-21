‘One-in-a-Generation Leader’: Activists Remember Cecile Richards
Fellow movement leaders remember Richards for her humor, passion, and grit. In her final interview from November, Richards instructed everyone to order abortion pills and said she believes, “We can get back to a better place.”Photos: Getty Images In Depth
On Monday, Cecile Richards’ family shared that the icon of the reproductive rights movement had passed away after being diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, in 2023. Richards, who served as president of Planned Parenthood from 2006 to 2018, helped steer the reproductive rights movement during a period of heightened anti-abortion extremism that ultimately paved the way for the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade in 2022. Since Monday, fellow movement leaders have been sharing their memories of Richards, who they describe as a towering and unrelenting champion for our rights, who so often stood arm-in-arm with them through increasingly difficult fights.
Louise Melling, director of the Ruth Bader Ginsburg Center for Liberty at the ACLU, remembered Richards as “a one-in-a-generation leader who forever altered the trajectory of women’s rights and reproductive freedom in this country,” in a lengthy and heartfelt post. “Every politician knew who she was. Everyone in my not-too-political family also knew. Cecile understood that disruption—of the status quo, of the majority voice, of expectation—was how change is made, no matter how uncomfortable that may be,” Melling wrote. “It’s so fitting that her book was called, Make Trouble.”
“Even after she was diagnosed with a glioblastoma… Cecile couldn’t stop,” Melling continued, pointing to Richards’ powerful work for Abortion in America, an organization sharing the stories of those denied health care under state abortion bans. “As a friend observed, Cecile is like a racehorse, restless for the chance to run.”
View this post on Instagram
Renee Bracey Sherman, founder and executive director of the reproductive justice organization We Testify, shared a series of personal memories with Richards to mark her passing on Monday. She recounted how Richards “always called,” both “when bad shit happened” and “when good shit happened.” “Getting to know her over the dozen or so years was an honor,” Bracey Sherman wrote. “She always made time for a hallway catch-up, even as her ability to speak became a challenge. … She always kept a sparkle in her eye—including the last time we hugged in October. She was truly a genuine person and magnetic leader.”
Bracey Sherman also thanked Richards for advocating for We Testify, an organization that lifts up the voices of abortion storytellers—particularly people of color—behind the scenes, and for blurbing and supporting Bracey Sherman’s book, Liberating Abortion. “I don’t think I ever told her exactly how much that meant to us given that an agent once told us our book ‘wouldn’t sell because we weren’t Cecile Richards,’” Bracey Sherman wrote.
