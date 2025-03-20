Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Crashed a Screening of ‘Spring Breakers’

The en-fianced couple also handed out a USB drive of their new song. Does anyone use USB drives anymore??

By Lauren Tousignant  |  March 20, 2025 | 10:35am
On Wednesday night, Selena Gomez and her fiance Benny Blanco surprised fans at an anniversary screening of Spring Breakers at the AMC Lincoln Square in Manhattan. They took a selfie with the whole theater (fun!), previewed one of their new songs together (nice!), and then gave everyone the song on a…USB drive?

Genuine question. Does anyone still use USB drives? Most Apple and PC products now have those smaller USB-C ports things; I don’t think I’ve seen or used a USB drive or port in at least five years. I guess it’s better than handing fans a CD, and I suppose if I was a superfan I could easily overnight an adapter from Amazon (booo), but it still feels like a wild move. Anyway.

“Hi guys,” Gomez said to the audience, according to Variety. “Did you guys enjoy one of my favorite movies ever?” Gomez then took the aforementioned selfie with the crowd and said she’d send it to “Harmoney [Korine] and the girls,” referring to the cult film’s director and her co-stars Ashley Benson, Vanessa Hudgens, and Rachel Korine.

Gomez and Blanco then played “Bluest Flame” off their upcoming album, I Said I Love You First, which Variety described as a “clubby track.” The album is out Friday, March 21, so I guess you wouldn’t have to overnight a USB-C adapter, you could just…wait for the album.

“We wanted to do something special for you guys, so we’re gonna play a song that hasn’t been heard yet, and then we’re actually going to give it to you a day early on a USB when you leave, and our label is probably going to shoot us, but thanks guys,” Blanco said. It was a lovely gesture, don’t get me wrong, I’m just really stuck on the USB drive of it all.

“Thank you so much, this movie means the world to me,” Gomez said. “And just that you guys are here, it’s so special. I’m so grateful for you guys, and I hope you enjoy everything we put together.”

“Listen to that shit,” Blanco added as they left the theater. Let me know if you were there and if you were able to figure out how.

