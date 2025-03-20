Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Crashed a Screening of ‘Spring Breakers’

On Wednesday night, Selena Gomez and her fiance Benny Blanco surprised fans at an anniversary screening of Spring Breakers at the AMC Lincoln Square in Manhattan. They took a selfie with the whole theater (fun!), previewed one of their new songs together (nice!), and then gave everyone the song on a…USB drive?

Genuine question. Does anyone still use USB drives? Most Apple and PC products now have those smaller USB-C ports things; I don’t think I’ve seen or used a USB drive or port in at least five years. I guess it’s better than handing fans a CD, and I suppose if I was a superfan I could easily overnight an adapter from Amazon (booo), but it still feels like a wild move. Anyway.

Wanna do it all again 💙 benny and I crashed an anniversary screening of Spring Breakers last night to premiere Bluest Flame, a new song from our album! The sweetest crowd! @ashbenzo, @vanessahudgens, Rachel Korine, and Harmony Korine we missed you so much pic.twitter.com/ic5L7J07SM — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) March 20, 2025