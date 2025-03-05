Shania Twain Wanted to Be a Bodybuilder When She Grew Up

I spent many days of my childhood shimmying around my living room to Shania Twain’s album, Come On Over, which, of course, includes two of the best songs ever to grace humankind: “That Don’t Impress Me Much” and “Man! I Feel Like a Woman.” Twain helped me become an empowered seven-year-old who enjoyed scoffing at anyone who owned a car.

On Wednesday, Us Weekly published a sprawling interview with Twain, who’ll turn 60 later this year, covering everything from her milestone birthday to how much water she drinks to how she eventually learned to accept herself to the upsetting backstory that ultimately led to the creation of one of our species’ greatest songs.