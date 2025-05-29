Some Personal-ish News From a Member of the Jezebel Team Goodbye!!!

Hi. It’s me. I hope you know who I am by now, because it would be pretty embarrassing (for you, not me!!!!) if you didn’t after these past 3.5 years I’ve worked here—quite literally putting my body on the line for your entertainment and, I hope, enlightenment. That said, I have to drop some personal news that I hope doesn’t ruin your day too much: Today is my last day at Jezebel. I’d ordinarily be irked by the packaging of fundamentally professional, career-related news being presented as “personal,” but I’ve determined that these are special circumstances. Things tend to become personal after 3.5 years; I don’t make the rules.

I’ve really, really put off writing this goodbye, because it might be the most challenging thing I’ve had to write yet, and I write about abortion and people being put in jail for having miscarriages, like, every day. (Things are incredibly bad right now!!! Not sure if you’ve noticed?) I say challenging, because I will dearly miss Jezebel and the amazing and hilarious people I’ve worked with for a very long time now, and also because… I don’t really know what to include or not include in this. So much stuff tends to accumulate over 3.5 years. So, this is more just me thinking out loud…

My favorite memories—is that something you’d be interested in? Probably not, but I don’t care; it’s my last day, what are you, the readers, going to do? Demand they fire me? So, favorite memories… Possibly a tie between Election Night in November, or that time my editor and I went to SXSW last year and I had to be hospitalized with a stomach bug that resulted in me vomiting up (and… let’s be real, it was ripping out the other hole, too) every taco I’d inhaled over the past few days, which was a lot. Or maybe the day the Supreme Court handed down Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health? The day someone leaked the Dobbs ruling a month earlier??? Those weeks during the Amber Heard-Johnny Depp trial when I watched the internet descend into the sort of cesspool of misogynist vitriol that makes you comprehend how a man like Donald Trump is elected president not once but twice, maybe? Or the day Jezebel shuttered in 2023? Nothing could possibly make any of those things… good. Yet, these will always be incredibly special memories to me—because of the people I got to work with, the ways I felt supported, and how much of a relief it was to have a platform I shared with my brilliant colleagues, as opposed to watching everything unfold in silence. (That goes for everything but the aforementioned SXSW memory, which… I’m not sure why I mentioned it!)