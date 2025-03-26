Abortion Bans Are Making It Impossible for Advocates to Help Abuse Victims

In 2007, Erica DuBois learned she was pregnant just two months after becoming cancer-free. And then the abuse began, she recalled to Jezebel. Her partner would invoke religion to justify physically harming her: “He talked about the beatings and violence like a test—if the baby survived, then it was God’s will,” DuBois said. She eventually gave birth to a healthy baby girl, but as a result of these sustained beatings, her first pregnancy was the only one that didn’t end in a miscarriage. She sometimes tried to take birth control pills, but when her abuser found them, he punished her. This violence would only escalate when she inevitably became pregnant.

Over the course of eight years together, DuBois says she experienced what domestic abuse experts now call “intimate terrorism.” Her partner routinely assaulted, raped, and even trafficked her. The intensity of this abuse would increase when she was pregnant. When he took her to the hospital when she had a miscarriage, or after an especially severe beating, she says he always had some story to explain it, and no one ever asked if she was in danger.

DuBois didn’t hear the term “reproductive coercion”—when an abuser exerts control over someone’s pregnancy-related decisions—until several years after she escaped. While they were together, his actions kept her pregnant and entrapped, and eventually, because he feared she’d leave him and didn’t want her having kids with anyone else, he coerced her to have a hysterectomy. DuBois, who is Native American, says that health care workers supported the hysterectomy, pointing to her history of miscarriages, without knowing they were caused by abuse. (Black and Indigenous women are more likely to be encouraged by health workers to have hysterectomies than white women.)

About a decade ago, DuBois was able to finally, permanently leave the relationship. She now advocates for domestic violence victims in her community in Texas. But under the state’s total abortion ban, her job has become that much more difficult, if not impossible, in some circumstances. “We’re put in a situation where we have no idea what we can do that’s legal when a victim is pregnant and doesn’t want to be,” she told Jezebel. “It’s heartbreaking.”

The work of domestic violence advocacy workers has never been easy, Sara Ainsworth, senior legal and policy director at the reproductive justice organization If/When/How, told Jezebel. The leading cause of death for pregnant people in the U.S. is homicide, and already, abusive situations escalate when someone becomes pregnant. But now, “between fears for their own safety, or confusion about how these very new, untested laws are going to be enforced,” this work has become a minefield.

How confusing abortion laws are weaponized

DuBois’ abusive relationship turned her into a “zombie,” she says, but her six pregnancies and their young child kept her tethered to him. She relied on an extensive support system—which offered her shelter, advocated for her in medical settings, represented her in court, and helped care for her child—to eventually leave. But “under [Texas’] laws today, you could be stuck with an abusive person the rest of your life,” DuBois said, “and for a lot of advocates, they may feel there’s nothing they can do to help.”

In 2021, Texas enacted SB 8, which allows civilians to sue someone they suspect of having helped someone have an abortion past six weeks for at least $10,000. In 2022, following Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, Texas enacted a total abortion ban that threatens doctors with life in prison. In 2023 and 2024, 11 Texas counties enacted measures that outlaw abortion-related travel on county roads; other states are increasingly floating insidious, so-called “abortion trafficking” legislation to police those helping someone travel for an abortion.

If someone’s community is too afraid of going to jail or facing costly lawsuits, or if victims fear they could go to jail for seeking abortion in the first place, that obviously advantages a victim’s abuser. In June, the National Domestic Violence Hotline published a report on what reproductive coercion looks like since Dobbs: They surveyed over 3,400 domestic violence victims and found 5% (about 200) of respondents said their partners threatened to report them to law enforcement if they had abortions, while another 5% said their partners threatened to sue them if they chose this course. But there isn’t a single abortion ban in the country that explicitly punishes the patient having the abortion.

“Most of the people experiencing criminal and legal threats over their pregnancy, who call our hotline, are also experiencing domestic abuse,” Ainsworth told Jezebel, noting that many callers to If/When/How’s legal hotline don’t realize abortion bans wouldn’t punish them. “That’s not even understood by many journalists or doctors—these laws are very confusing, and there’s this deeply ingrained idea that if abortion is illegal, therefore someone who seeks it or has one is engaging in criminal activity.”