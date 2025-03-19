Texas Arrests 3rd Health Care Provider Over Alleged Abortions

On Monday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) announced the arrest of a 48-year-old Houston-based midwife who operates three health care clinics, and one of her employees, for allegedly providing abortion care and practicing medicine without a license. The following day, Paxton shared that he’d arrested a third heath care worker—a nurse practitioner—who worked with the midwife. This is the first time since the overturning of Roe v. Wade that individuals have faced criminal charges for providing illegal abortions.

Also on Tuesday afternoon, new court filings showed the midwife came to the state’s attention after an unnamed source tipped off state investigators about an abortion the midwife allegedly provided earlier this month for a woman identified only by her initials, who reportedly had a high-risk pregnancy with a very low chance of survival outside the womb. She told state investigators the midwife offered her medication abortion, which she took, and said she was “shocked” to learn the midwife wasn’t an OBGYN. But, as HuffPost notes, it’s not uncommon for non-physicians to provide medication abortion services. In about half of states, nurse practitioners and midwives are legally authorized to provide medication abortions.

Additional court documents reveal state investigators found misoprostol (one of two drugs commonly used in medication abortion) in the midwife’s car, and referenced a “source” who told the Texas Health and Human Services Commission that the midwife also performed two abortions in January. Nearly all criminal cases involving abortion or other pregnancy outcomes reach the attention of law enforcement through “tips” from acquaintances—this is your reminder to never talk to cops about your or other people’s pregnancies.