Texas Democrats Help Pass Bill Letting Fetuses Count for the HOV Lane

Republican lawmakers in Texas have once again introduced a bill that tries to shove fetal personhood into carpool lane regulations. This time, however, the bill passed the House after an amendment from Democrats to include all mothers, whether their children are in the car or not. The dangerous proposal that could further entrench the idea of personhood into state law now goes to the Senate for consideration.

House Bill 2462 would allow pregnant drivers to use the High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lane by recognizing their embryo or fetus as a qualifying occupant, and thereby as a second passenger.

Lawmakers considered the bill on Friday and Saturday, just ahead of Mother’s Day. According to the Texas Tribune, State Rep. Jeff Leach (R) said on the House floor, “When I say this is a gift to our mothers in Texas, I really do mean that.” He added: “This is a step in the right direction when it comes to elevating and supporting mothers across the state.” State Rep. Briscoe Cain (R), who introduced a duplicate carpool lane bill, said during floor debate that it was “a small but meaningful way to support Texas mothers,” per KSST Radio. Personally, I think supporting mothers would mean ending forced pregnancy and guaranteeing paid leave and affordable childcare, but I’m not a politician.

Leach introduced a similar bill in the 2023 session, but it didn’t advance to a full House vote. Cain first introduced an HOV lane bill in October 2021, shortly after the Supreme Court let the state’s six-week abortion ban, enforced via bounty hunter lawsuits, take effect. That proposal did not get a committee hearing.