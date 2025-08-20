Texas GOP Ordered Dems to Sign a Hall Pass or Face Arrest. So This Rep. Slept in the Capitol.
Rep. Nicole Collier agreed to return to the state after fleeing to delay a vote on GOP gerrymandering—but refused to further comply with the House Speaker's inane demands.Politics
Rep. Nicole Collier agreed to return to the state after fleeing to delay a vote on GOP gerrymandering…but refused to comply with the House Speaker’s inane demands.
“This is not what a free democracy does,” Texas Rep. Nicole Collier told NPR on Tuesday, while being held captive at the Texas State Capitol in Austin. “We’ve got to put a stop to it, we’ve got to take a stand, and protect the freedoms that we have, because before we know it… we won’t have any freedoms to defend.”
The democratic congresswoman has been in “illegal confinement” in the state chamber since Monday, having refused to comply with Texas GOP politicians’ crazy chaperoning rules. She is one of over 50 Democrats who fled Texas in early August, breaking quorum in order to delay a vote on gerrymandering, and one of two dozen who returned earlier this week. After refusing to sign a slip ensuring she’d return for the redistricting vote on Wednesday, Collier was forced to sleep in the chamber for the last two nights.
State Republicans previously threw a temper tantrum over their escape, with Governor Greg Abbott saying he would get the FBI to wrangle the Dems back into his domain, and House Speaker Dustin Burrows issuing civil-arrest warrants. On Monday, Burrows pressured all prodigal lawmakers to sign a “permission slip” to: 1) promise to return for the vote; and 2) let a state police officer follow them until they did. If they didn’t comply, the House speaker warned the runaway Dems that they wouldn’t be able to leave the chamber without risking arrest. Texas has long been known for its political theater, but even this authoritarian stunt of Trump cronyism was surprising.
