Texas Governor Is Using Disaster Relief as Political Leverage in His Redistricting Wars

Texas Governor Greg Abbott boldly proclaims that “our lives are not defined by our challenges, but by how we respond to them.” Well, shit, governor. That makes you a very bad person.

In the name of toadying up to President Donald Trump and wresting more power from the state’s Democrats, Abbott is playing a sick political game–and using the state’s disaster victims as political leverage in the process. He began a 30-day “special legislative session” in Texas on July 21, setting then an agenda that included “relief funding for the impacted areas” after devastating floods killed at least 135 people earlier that month. But since then, it’s become glaringly obvious that the session exists as a deliberate attempt to push something else on the agenda: gerrymandering.

Or, rather, “redrawing.” The White House is desperate to hold onto its cursed trifecta ahead of next year’s midterms, and redistricting Texas could safely secure another five seats for the GOP. Democratic representatives like Gene Wu reacted by slamming the proposed redrawings, calling them “racially-motivated” and saying they were “designed to steal the voices of Black and Latino Texans so Donald Trump can send five new hand-picked allies to Washington.”