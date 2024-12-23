Looks Like Greg Abbott Failed to ‘Eliminate Rape’

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), the same man who effectively trafficked dozens of immigrants on chartered buses to Democratic states, has managed to drag himself and his party to an appalling new low. At the end of last week, he unveiled a $100,000 billboard campaign effectively threatening undocumented immigrants with sexual violence should they cross the border. The billboards include such horrific messages as “How much did you pay to have your daughter raped?” and “Your wife and daughter will pay for the trip with their bodies.”Another billboard reads, “This 14-year-old girl was raped by more than 20 men on her way to the border. Protect your family. Change their fate.”

Over the weekend, while speaking at a stunt press conference in front of a “rape tree”—a term for locations along the border where immigrant women are raped by traffickers and smugglers—Abbott described his billboards as “tough medicine.” He said these messages “implore those people in Central America to consider the violent, horrific realities of what will happen to the women and children they bring with them. … We want no more rape trees in Texas. Do not make the dangerous trek to Texas.”

As journalist Steven Monacelli pointed out, the disturbing billboard campaign incidentally comes three years after Abbott personally pledged to “eliminate rape,” which he declared in order to justify his abortion ban. Now, he’s wielding rape as a tool to advance his depraved political objectives.