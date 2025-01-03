Tom Holland Sounds Psyched to Be a Trad Dad

In a very charming Men’s Health cover story, Tom Holland got chatty on all things sobriety, simping for “his lady” aka Zendaya, and the refreshingly simple aspirations he has for his future.

The actor and non-alcoholic beer creator told the magazine that when he’s not working, he leads a very quiet life—filled with soup, cute dogs, and a litany of hobbies that include carpentry and golf. In fact, it sounds an awful lot like Holland looks forward to retiring from the spotlight to be a trad dad.

“When I have kids, you will not see me in movies anymore,” he told the magazine. “Golf and dad. And I will just disappear off the face of the earth.” Apparently, he’s already got the former down pat. Holland shared an anecdote in which he played golf with Tommy Fleetwood (read: a professional) and shocked himself with his score.

“I called my lady and was like, ‘Listen, I’m thinking of turning pro,’” he jested. Damn. Being Mr. Zendaya sounds like a sweet deal!

Though he didn’t speak much about co-starring with his lady in Christopher Nolan‘s forthcoming film, The Odyssey (which also counts Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, and Charlize Theron among its ensemble), in an interview in December 2024, Holland referred to working with Zendaya as “a saving grace.”

“It’s just that perfect thing when you’re on set and a director will give you a note that maybe you don’t agree with, or I know that she doesn’t particularly like, and it’s just that, like, familiar glance at each other of like, can’t wait to talk about that later,” he said. Still, Holland told Men’s Health, that he’s more than happy for an occasional sabbatical and stand in Zendaya’s shadow—especially at her films’ premieres. Why?

“Because it’s not my moment, it’s her moment, and if we go together, it’s about us,” he said. Heterosexual men, are you reading this??? Listen to Spiderman.