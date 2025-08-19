Trump Is Blocking Gaza’s Children from Medical Care Because Laura Loomer Threw a Tantrum

In a hopeful clip posted by HEAL Palestine on TikTok on Friday, Gazan children arrived at a U.S. airport to a warm reception of cheers. Through medical-humanitarian visas, the kids will receive schooling and access to medical treatment. One commenter wrote: “The sounds of indigenous people welcoming them just broke me. Free Palestine.” Another, “the America I signed up to support and defend!”

But for Laura Loomer, the self-described “journalist” who’s bragged about being an “Islamophobe,” a white supremacist, and “Trump’s Rasputin,” the sight of sick children escaping genocide and entering the U.S. was cause for yet another social media meltdown. Thanks to her, the once-encouraging video has become a harbinger of a new, cruel policy. Reposting the video on Twitter on Saturday, she asked: “How did Palestinians get Visas under the Trump administration to get into the United States? Did @StateDept approve this? How did they get out of Gaza? Is @SecRubio aware of this?…This is a national security threat.” One day after her tweet, the State Department announced it was halting all visitor visas to people coming in from Gaza.

Loomer, who’s become somewhat of a nuisance to the right but reportedly has Trump’s ear, began her hunt on Friday, baselessly tweeting: “If you work at the US State Department and you have evidence of any Islamist colleague who is supporting terrorism or fast tracking visas for Islamists, contact the Loomer Tip Line.” Her tweet yawps on: “Be a hero. Out your jihadi colleague today by contacting my tip line.” She’s been on an atomic posting spree since.