Laura Loomer and Marjorie Taylor Greene Are Ripping Each Other to Shreds

Shock! Laura Loomer and Marjorie Taylor Greene are fighting again. The two Trump flunkeys have been engaging in some public beef and embarrassing spats for the past few months, but this time, the fight’s forecasting yet another splinter in the MAGA-verse.

It’s hard to pinpoint exactly where the spat began (speaking in a deposition last week, Loomer testified she “can’t stand” the congresswoman), but one particular flashpoint was after the internet personality lambasted the U.S. Army for honoring a Medal of Honor recipient on their social media that was–gasp!–a Democrat. “Are we supposed to believe the Army couldn’t find a Republican and US born soldier?” Loomer posted on Twitter. (Will Republicans ever learn from the likes of McCarthy??!)

It’s also unclear when exactly Loomer blocked MTG on Twitter, but on Monday, the latter posted a screenshot of her block notification, then tore into her junior mutant on Twitter, writing “shut up Laura,” (strike one); calling her a routine liar (strike two); and accusing her of being not MAGA–but “MIGA.” (More on MIGA below.) Then Loomer went nuclear.