After MTG accused Loomer of being a MAGA treasonist, Loomer spent Monday night calling MTG a “rabid dog,” a "Jezebel" (shoutout!), and a “lying fake Christian whore.”

By Danielle Han  |  August 12, 2025 | 4:34pm
Laura Loomer and Marjorie Taylor Greene Are Ripping Each Other to Shreds

Shock! Laura Loomer and Marjorie Taylor Greene are fighting again. The two Trump flunkeys have been engaging in some public beef and embarrassing spats for the past few months, but this time, the fight’s forecasting yet another splinter in the MAGA-verse.

It’s hard to pinpoint exactly where the spat began (speaking in a deposition last week, Loomer testified she “can’t stand” the congresswoman), but one particular flashpoint was after the internet personality lambasted the U.S. Army for honoring a Medal of Honor recipient on their social media that was–gasp!–a Democrat. “Are we supposed to believe the Army couldn’t find a Republican and US born soldier?” Loomer posted on Twitter. (Will Republicans ever learn from the likes of McCarthy??!)

It’s also unclear when exactly Loomer blocked MTG on Twitter, but on Monday, the latter posted a screenshot of her block notification, then tore into her junior mutant on Twitter, writing “shut up Laura,” (strike one); calling her a routine liar (strike two); and accusing her of being not MAGA–but “MIGA.” (More on MIGA below.) Then Loomer went nuclear.

While neither are strangers to name-calling, Loomer has never reacted well to accusations of MAGA treason. In September, after she went on a hateful diatribe about Kamala Harris, saying her White House would “smell like curry,” Greene chastised the comments for being “appalling and extremely racist,” saying it was not representative of the GOP, MAGA, or Donald Trump. And Loomer responded by calling Greene a “miserable lying bitch.”

But it looks like the loud and proud white supremacist has been flipping through a new book of insults, because in the last 48 hours, she’s pulled out all the stops. She called Greene a “rabid dog,” a “lying fake Christian whore,” a “Fake Christian Jezebel” (shoutout!),  and tweeted multiple blazing monologues, one of which was alongside a screenshot of a Daily Mail article from 2021 about Greene’s infidelity. “MTG isn’t a Christian,” she wrote. “How do you call yourself a Christian when you’re wearing a cross while getting bent over backwards inside the gym by every man who isn’t your husband?” Jesus. Greene shot back by calling Loomer “the most unstable person and worst liability to ever walk in the Oval Office.”

“She’s on her knees all night,” Loomer rails in the post. “And it’s not for praying.” Throughout Monday night, she continued reviling the GOP congresswoman with more attacks. In another post, she wrote, “it’s called the Trump administration. Not the Hump administration.” Jezebel reached out to Loomer’s and Greene’s team for comment, and will update if we hear back.

The infighting is entertaining, sure, but it resembles yet another breakup within the Trumposphere–this time, about the aforementioned “MIGA” ideology. While the term’s been used to reference India and Iran in the past, the more likely meaning here is about Israel—a subject that Greene and Loomer have been quarreling over.

Breaking from the rest of her party in recent weeks, Greene has started to refer to what’s happening in Gaza as a “genocide” (in this whiplash-inducing timeline, the congresswoman beat the New York Times to the accusation). Loomer, at the other end of the MAGA movement, wants the Trump administration to crack down on pro-Palestinian protests and denounce any comment against the Israeli government as antisemitism. Mediate explained this annoying volatility best, writing that it’s only inevitable for an ideology that’s never been about “a governing agenda”–but rather a “personality cult with one central organizing principle: loyalty to President Donald Trump.”

Loomer, for now, looms closer to the lumbering Looney-in-command—and is known for having the “ear” of the president. Meanwhile, Greene has been going “rogue”—stepping away from the Republican Party. And while I’m not sure where she’s going with all this, hopefully it’s out of politics.

