Trump Continues to Express Fascination With the Word ‘Groceries’ in Speech Rolling Out the 2nd Great Depression

Everything is going great! On Wednesday, President Trump rolled out a slate of massive tariffs on every single country and island his administration could name—including an arctic island solely inhabited by penguins, who are now, apparently, being punished for their excess wokeness. I’m no economist, but as the bright minds at CNBC put it, this is “worse than the worst-case scenario.” Is that good???

During Trump’s speech in front of the White House, while all but guaranteeing the costs of everything are about to skyrocket, he zeroed in on one silly little topic that seems to put him in a trance every time it comes to mind: “An old fashioned term that we use: groceries. I used it on the campaign,” he said. “It’s such an old fashioned term, but a beautiful term. Groceries. It says a bag with different things in it.”

This particular snippet from Trump’s speech has since gone viral on social media, probably as a means for us to cope with how much worse our lives are about to get (excluding the ultra-rich, as always, that is). Yes, Trump’s obvious removal from reality could be an indicator of senility and mental unfitness—you know, similar to the senility and mental unfitness of the previous president, which Trump and the rest of his party refused to ever shut up about. But I’d also argue his fascination with, ahem, “groceries,” is a product of being insulated by a lifetime of massive wealth and privilege, a la Lucille Bluth. He’s never bought his own groceries or made his own meals, so, of course, the concept of doing so fills him with childlike wonder. And, yeah. He’s probably senile.