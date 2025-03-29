Congrats to JD Vance for Being Unlikeable in a Record-Breaking Way

Welcome back to Barf Bag, a subscriber-exclusive column. Here’s everything you get when you subscribe.

Vice President JD Vance is a pronatalist creep who got famous for writing Hillbilly Elegy and then kissed ass all the way to the Senate in 2022 and the White House in 2024. In news that may shock you to your core, Washington Monthly recently noted that Vance is the most disliked new VP in U.S. history.

Two months into his tenure, Vance’s net favorable is negative 3.2 points, with 41.7% favorable and 44.9% unfavorable, according to a Real Clear Politics polling average. That’s worse than Donald Trump‘s job approval (negative 0.8 points). By contrast, former Vice President Kamala Harris‘ rating at this stage in 2021 was net positive by 4 points, though she did cross into net negative territory three months later, in late June 2021.

Washington Monthly points out that other veeps including Dick Cheney and Joe Biden enjoyed ratings as high as the 60s at the start of their tenures. And while Trump’s first VP, Mike Pence, started in the low 40s, his favorability was still net positive.

Vance’s nearly 45% unfavorable rating is still a record, even going back further to a pre-Internet age, when many voters responded to such polls with “undecided” or “didn’t know enough.” Al Gore notched 36% favorable to 7% unfavorable, while Dan Quayle did start underwater with 19% to 23%. Almost twice as many people have a negative view of Vance than they did of Quayle!