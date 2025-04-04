Trump’s $5 Million Golden Visa Has His Big Dumb Face on It

Welcome back to Barf Bag, a subscriber-exclusive column. Here’s everything you get when you subscribe.

This week, President Donald Trump reminded us that there is a type of immigrant he supports: A rich one.

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, our sweaty leader showed off what he’s calling the “gold card“—like a green card, but for people who have too much money.

The administration announced in February that this card would essentially replace the current EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program, which gives lawful permanent resident status to investors, their spouse, and any children under 21, at least if the investor spent at least $900,000 and created 10 full-time jobs. Such investment-backed visas are referred to as “golden visas,” so of course, Trump—a man who has a gold-drenched penthouse—is just outright calling them that.

“We’re going to be selling a gold card. You have a green card, this is a gold card,” Trump said at the time. “That’s going to give you green card privileges plus.” He claimed that not only would the cards bring wealthy people to the U.S., but that the revenue could be used to pay down the national debt. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said in late March that the government had sold 1,000 cards in a single day.

But Thursday was the first time anyone saw the thing, and, unsurprisingly, the card has his big dumb face on it, alongside the Statue of Liberty, a bald eagle, and his cursed signature. And he was hawking it like a vacuum salesman to a group of people who are, I must emphasize, journalists covering the president. “For $5 million, this could be yours. That was the first of the cards. You know what that card is? It’s the Gold Card, the Trump Card, Gold Card,” Trump said.