Welp, Tiger Woods Has a New Girlfriend

I wish I had some cheeky golf pun to set up this bit of news, but I’m just going to give it to you straight: Tiger Woods is dating Vanessa Trump—aka Donald Trump Jr.’s ex-wife. And to make matters worse there’s not even really any salacious gossip around it and people are just saying that the two are a “a good match; they’re level-headed, they like to avoid drama,” according to Page Six. Barf.

Of course, you don’t need there to be drama for a couple to give you the ick. The budding romance gives some extra context to Tiger’s appearance at the White House last month to celebrate Black History Month. (Honestly, I’m shocked the White House had such a celebration given their hellbent desire to criminalize DEI, but alas. I can’t hold my breath hoping for that office to do anything that makes sense.)

This is Vanessa’s first high-profile relationship since splitting from Don in 2018. They share five children, including 17-year-old Kai Trump, whom you may have had the misfortune of meeting on your TikTok “for you” page. She’s really into golf and hyping up her grandfather. (Normal teen activities.)

Vanessa is the latest in a long lineage of blondes Tiger has been tied to since his marriage to Elin Nordegren infamously imploded in 2009. In 2023, a longtime ex-girlfriend Erica Hernan filed a lawsuit against him hoping to nullify an NDA he’d had her sign. While that raised some eyebrows on what could have been at the center of that NDA, Hernan clarified that it didn’t pertain to sexual harassment, and later dropped the suit.

All to say: Between being a member of Trump’s extended family and allegedly stepping out on your wife over 100 times, I’m sure there’s not no drama in this relationship. May they both miss a short putt or get caught in a sand trap or something equally egregious in the world of golfing.