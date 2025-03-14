Wendy Williams on Her Ongoing Conservatorship: ‘Get Off My Neck’

Four years after legions of Britney Spears fans waged war and won the battle of her conservatorship via the #FreeBritney movement, another conservatorship of a beloved celebrity is dominating headlines.

Since 2022, Wendy Williams, the former radio and television host and pop culture icon, has been under court-appointed financial guardianship after her bank alleged it had “documented a pattern of unusual and disturbing events” regarding her recent transactions. Two years later, Williams was diagnosed with dementia and aphasia, a condition that impacts language and communication abilities.

On Friday, Williams called into The View to discuss the current state of the conservatorship and her guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, who has called any allegations that Williams is being held—in good health—against her will “untrue, inaccurate, incomplete, or misleading.”

Throughout the three-year public saga about Williams’ health struggles, a four-part documentary chronicling life after her talk show ended aired on Lifetime and garnered scrutiny including accusations of exploitation from Morrissey, who filed a lawsuit against Lifetime’s parent network, A&E for injunctive relief. The team behind the doc—and Williams—felt differently. In the middle of the public back-and-forth, Williams was admitted to an assisted living facility in New York’s Hudson Yards, with Morrissey alleging that Williams had “become cognitively impaired, permanently disabled, and legally incapacitated.” But a number of Williams’ loved ones—including her niece, Alex Finnie—have since mounted a campaign to remove her from the state’s care, based on claims that Williams is actually in far more control of her cognitive capabilities than alleged.