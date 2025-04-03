What’s Worse Than Cuomo as NYC Mayor? The Return of a Certain Rat.

On Thursday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced that he would run for re-election, only this time, he’ll do it as an independent.

“There isn’t a liberal way or conservative way to fix New York, but there is a right way and a wrong way,” Adams said in a video on Twitter. “Though I am still a Democrat, I am announcing that I will forgo the Democratic primary for mayor and appeal directly to all New Yorkers as an independent candidate in the general election.” I wonder how many strategists it took to come up with that convenient spin…

The announcement arrived one day after the Trump administration’s Department of Justice formally dropped bribery and wire fraud charges against Adams. In an interview with Politico, Adams blamed the case for delaying his re-election campaign, referring to it as “handcuffs” and himself as a restrained “racehorse.”

“I have been this racehorse that has been held back,” he told the publication of the stalled election announcement. “This is so unnatural for me.”