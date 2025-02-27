If It’s a ‘Woman’s World,’ Then Why Are You Leaving It, Katy Perry?

It brings me no joy to announce that the old adage “boys go to Jupiter to get more stupider” now unfortunately also applies to women. While not heading specifically to Jupiter, an all-woman crew including Katy Perry, Lauren Sanchez, and Gayle King are boarding oligarch Jeff Bezos’ next rocket mission to outer space.

The Blue Origin (Bezos’ space exploration company) mission launching this spring is the company’s 11th human flight into space and the first all-woman flight crew since Soviet Valentina Tereshkova’s solo mission in 1963. Also on board will be aerospace engineer Aisha Bowe, bioastronautics research scientist and activist Amanda Nguyen (glad we have two pros tagging along), and film producer Kerianne Flynn, whose work on the 2024 film Lilly, about the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act, seemingly didn’t impact her feelings towards Bezos, one of the world’s — nay! universe’s! — biggest offenders of wage theft.

Sanchez, who is Bezos’ alive-girl fiancée, is the brain who “brought the mission together,” according to Blue Origin. In a front-facing Instagram video that is punctuated with the caption #takingupspace, Sanchez calls the group of women “storytellers” and emphasizes that she hopes this adventure “sparks their imagination to dream big.” The language around this mission is very 2010 millennial girl-boss core, which is annoying for a lot of reasons, but mainly because the day I see a group of men headed to outer space being called “storytellers,” I’ll eat my pink pussy hat.