A Democrat Just Flipped a Pennsylvania District That Trump Won by 15 Points

It’s about five months too late, but voters in red and swing districts across the country are just now remembering that, actually, Donald Trump is the worst. In a stunning upset on Tuesday night, a Democrat flipped a deep-red Pennsylvania state Senate district that Trump won by 15 points in November. James Malone previously served as mayor of East Petersburg, but ran to replace state Sen. Ryan Aument (R) in Senate District 36 for the rest of his term, since Aument left in January to work for U.S. Sen. Dave McCormick (R). Malone defeated Republican Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons for the seat by just 500 votes, as of early Wednesday.

“Everyday voters are not liking what they’re seeing at the federal level, they don’t like the chaos. We want to be sure that we, as Pennsylvania, are standing up for our neighbors and are standing up for our state,” Malone told WGAL-TV. “And, brotherly love is Pennsylvania, and that just proved out. … I’m very excited and really, really happy that all the work we put in has paid off,”

Malone’s Tuesday victory cuts the GOP’s slim state Senate majority to 27-23. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Dan Goughnour won the vacant seat for state House District 35, left open after the late Rep. Matt Gergely (D) died in January. Kamala Harris won 58% of the vote in District 35 in November, and it’s long been a safely Democratic district. But before Gergely’s death, Democrats held only a one-seat majority. With Goughnour’s victory, they’ll just manage to hold on to it.

On Tuesday night, one conservative influencer shared a screenshot of the state Senate District 36 results on Twitter and wrote, “I asked for help in Pennsylvania & no one helped us.” Elon Musk, who currently bankrolls and owns the Republican Party, replied, “Damn.” Hopefully, this is foreshadowing for next week’s Wisconsin Supreme Court election, which Musk has poured millions into to help get the conservative candidate elected.