Mother of Adriana Smith, Whose Corpse Was Used as an Incubator, Says Newborn Is Still Fighting

The story of Adriana Smith continues to be one of the more dystopian, how-is-this-happening stories of our post-Roe v. Wade world. Robbing a woman of her bodily autonomy after she died is something I thought I’d only ever read about in novels where theocratic dictators build baby-making warehouses to artificially inseminate enslaved women or aliens invade the world. But no, it’s just the United States in 2025.

In February, the 30-year-old then-mother-of-one went to an emergency room in Georgia, complaining of severe headaches, but was sent home without any scans or testing done. She was rushed back to the hospital a day later, after her boyfriend woke up in the middle of the night to find her gasping for air. A CT scan revealed multiple blood clots, and she was declared brain-dead hours later. But because she was nine weeks pregnant, and due to Georgia’s abortion ban, the hospital placed her on a ventilator—without her family’s permission.