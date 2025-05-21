Hospital Still Planning to Deliver Fetus of Brain-Dead Georgia Woman

An update in the incredibly upsetting case of Adriana Smith, the brain-dead, pregnant woman in Georgia who is being kept alive because she’s pregnant: Smith’s mother, April Newkirk, shared this week that her daughter’s fetus is developing and that Emory University Hospital Midtown plans to deliver Smith via C-section in August. Smith is currently 22 weeks into her pregnancy.

By now, Smith’s story has become national news and the rightful source of national outrage.

Smith first went to the hospital in February with a headache. She was given medication and discharged; within one day, after waking up unable to breathe, she returned to the hospital, learned she had blood clots in her brain, and, within hours, was declared brain-dead, eight weeks into her pregnancy.

Georgia’s laws ban abortion at six weeks. Smith’s family says the hospital told them they didn’t have a say in whether Smith was kept on life support due to her pregnancy, thanks to the state’s abortion ban. “We didn’t have a choice or a say about it,” Newkirk told 11Alive. “We want the baby. That’s a part of my daughter. But the decision should have been left to us—not the state.”