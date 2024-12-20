After Achieving Nothing But Screwing Us Over, Kyrsten Sinema Declares Her Work Here Is Done
Sinema’s crucial vote to preserve the filibuster may have cost us reproductive rights and the planet, but at least she “[feels] like we got 40 years worth of work done in one term."Photo: Getty Images Politics
Since Election Day, it’s been hard to look forward to anything in the new year. But there is one silver-ish lining: Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) will no longer be in office, off to greener, more lucrative pastures—AKA, most likely lobbying. Her closing move as senator was to tank President Biden’s reappointment of a pro-labor nominee to the National Labor Relations Board last week, ceding the seat (and the NLRB majority) to the incoming Trump administration.
On Friday, Semafor published an exit interview with the outgoing senator, and it was almost as eye-roll-inducing as her choice to deliver a sassy curtsy with her vote against a $15 minimum wage in 2021. Sinema and Semafor looked back on a range of votes during her six years in the Senate, which included describing her decision to go against her caucus in 2022 and oppose filibuster reform as the “most important decision I’ve ever made in my life.”