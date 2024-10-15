Andrew Garfield and ‘Witch Girlfriend’ Kate Tomas’ Relationship Has…Vanished!
Aka, the two broke up over the summer. Long live cool witch girlfriend!Photo: Getty Images CelebritiesDirt Bag Andrew Garfield
We, the public, have recently been blessed with a surge in Andrew Garfield interviews, appearances, and moral clarity due to his upcoming film, We Live In Time. But glaringly missing from these press events has been Garfield’s girlfriend, Kate Tomas, who the press has declared his “witch girlfriend.”
Turns out she cast a spell to make their relationship…vanish! Or just like, the two of them broke up a couple of months ago, but it sounds spookier that way. In a recent post on Instagram, a commenter asked if the two were still dating: “If so, tell him I’m a fan of him, please. Thank you.” Tomas responded, “We broke up months ago, but I’m sure he will be happy to know that he is loved 🥰❤️.” She’s a good witch!
Alright, that’s all nice and mature but let’s backtrack to why folks have dubbed her “Andrew Garfield’s Witch Girlfriend.” Well, it is because her TikTik bio reads “Professional Witch.” Sometimes being a witch girlfriend really is that simple.
Over the summer, Tomas was accused by fans of using magic to seduce Garfield, who she’d been dating only a couple of months. She leads a monthly Authentic Seduction Masterclass that teaches participants to use astrology to plan the timing of their dates, concoct magical oils and serums to enhance their seductive power, and of course, gives them a seven-day access to a group Whatsapp chat with her and the other students. But Tomas revealed on her podcast that she had to cancel one of the sessions over the summer because so many people were harassing her over her relationship with Garfield. She explained in an interview later that seduction is “not about magic spells or manipulation.” If you read her website, you’ll obviously learn that it’s about “access[ing] your true desires and show[ing] up in the world with the confidence you envy in others.”
Anyways, the two have split. Perhaps they were not astrologically compatible. Perhaps he couldn’t get down with the cool witch stuff. Whatever the reason, she seems like a cool, fun, witch and I hope she knows she should use the art of authentic seduction however she freaking wants to.
- Interesting. Jack Schlossberg attended SNL’s afterparty last weekend. Sometimes, it does feel like getting on the sketch show is his ultimate goal. [Page Six]
- Tiffany Trump is pregnant for anyone who cares/hasn’t forgotten about her. [People]
- Olivia Rodrigo fell through a trap door on stage. Uh oh, don’t tell Josh Hartnett’s character in Trap, he’ll get too excited. [CNN]
- Taylor Swift is releasing an Eras Tour Book. It’s giving Era’s Tour, The Movie, The Reading Experience. [Us]
