Andrew Garfield and ‘Witch Girlfriend’ Kate Tomas’ Relationship Has…Vanished!

We, the public, have recently been blessed with a surge in Andrew Garfield interviews, appearances, and moral clarity due to his upcoming film, We Live In Time. But glaringly missing from these press events has been Garfield’s girlfriend, Kate Tomas, who the press has declared his “witch girlfriend.”

Turns out she cast a spell to make their relationship…vanish! Or just like, the two of them broke up a couple of months ago, but it sounds spookier that way. In a recent post on Instagram, a commenter asked if the two were still dating: “If so, tell him I’m a fan of him, please. Thank you.” Tomas responded, “We broke up months ago, but I’m sure he will be happy to know that he is loved 🥰❤️.” She’s a good witch!

Alright, that’s all nice and mature but let’s backtrack to why folks have dubbed her “Andrew Garfield’s Witch Girlfriend.” Well, it is because her TikTik bio reads “Professional Witch.” Sometimes being a witch girlfriend really is that simple.