Ariana Grande Isn’t a Cannibal. She’s Vegan!

This week, Frankie Grande hilariously addressed a viral rumor that his sister is a people-eater. And dare I say...he kind of ate.

By Audra Heinrichs  |  July 12, 2024 | 11:24am
Photo: Getty Images CelebritiesDirt Bag
Ariana Grande Isn’t a Cannibal. She’s Vegan!

On Thursday, Frankie Grande set the record straight on a viral conspiracy about his sister, Ariana Grande, and her consumption habits. Firstly, she’s a vegan. And secondly? She is definitely not a cannibal.

Now, I know what you’re thinking: Sadly, Grande’s been no stranger to speculation about her diet of late, but why would a rumor about cannibalism start circulating? And, more importantly: How did Grande get all mixed up in Armie Hammer‘s business? (I kid.) According to reports, some of her more…ravenous fans are behind the people-eating allegations to try and discourage people from buying tickets to Eternal Sunshine’s world tour—a tour, I must note, literally hasn’t even been announced yet.

In recent months, stan culture seems to have evolved into jesting about one’s favorite artists in ways that deter others from purchasing tickets to their over-priced concerts because, you know, inflation and all that. Well, in this case, things spiraled quickly—especially after a subset of the internet actually started to take the cannibalism allegations seriously thanks to a TikTok that falsely claimed human remains had been found in Grande’s home. You like that, Ticketmaster? Is this what you wanted???

“HAHAHAHAHAHA. Wow!” Grande’s brother wrote on Twitter, addressing the conspiracy. “This might be the most creative and lowest y’all have ever gone. Reaching new depths daily! Listen, I know my sister’s been eating the girls up for years but this a bit extreme!”

“Besides, she’s vegan,” he added. I mean, who needs a publicist when you have a quick-witted gay brother, am I right?

Grande herself hasn’t addressed the preposterous claims and frankly, why would she when Frankie’s not too busy to speak on her behalf?

  • If you’re nostalgic for 2016, watch the music video for Katy Perry‘s first single from the record she made with an accused predator. [YouTube]
  • J. Lo and Ben Affleck‘s marital home is now for sale in Los Angeles…[People]
  • Winona Ryder dusted off her petty boots and claimed she was, in fact, the first person to wear this Givenchy gown despite what Kendall Jenner said at the Met Gala. [TMZ]
  • The Shailene Woodley-helmed Three Women adaptation trailer has arrived! [The Hollywood Reporter]
  • PETA protestors entered the L.A. premiere (ironically, the only screening Glenn Powell brought his dog to) of Twisters like, well, a damn tornado. [Entertainment Weekly]
  • I need the “Abraham Lincoln Was Fruity, Actually” documentary like I need air to breathe. [Page Six]

 
Join the discussion...