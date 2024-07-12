Ariana Grande Isn’t a Cannibal. She’s Vegan!

On Thursday, Frankie Grande set the record straight on a viral conspiracy about his sister, Ariana Grande, and her consumption habits. Firstly, she’s a vegan. And secondly? She is definitely not a cannibal.

Now, I know what you’re thinking: Sadly, Grande’s been no stranger to speculation about her diet of late, but why would a rumor about cannibalism start circulating? And, more importantly: How did Grande get all mixed up in Armie Hammer‘s business? (I kid.) According to reports, some of her more…ravenous fans are behind the people-eating allegations to try and discourage people from buying tickets to Eternal Sunshine’s world tour—a tour, I must note, literally hasn’t even been announced yet.