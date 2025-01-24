Another Justin Baldoni/Blake Lively Update…

Earlier this week, Justin Baldoni‘s lawyers released a 10-minute behind-the-scenes video of a scene in It Ends With Us, in which Baldoni and Blake Lively slow dance and chat about what they want to do in the scene. Baldoni’s lawyer claims the footage proves him innocent against her sexual harassment complaint, while Lively’s lawyers insist the video is “damning evidence” that “corroborates” her allegations.

“The following videos captured on May 23, 2023 clearly refute Ms. Lively’s characterization of his behavior,” Baldoni’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, wrote in a statement. “The scene in question was designed to show the two characters falling in love and longing to be close to one another. Both actors are clearly behaving well within the scope of the scene and with mutual respect and professionalism.”