Blake Lively’s Attorneys Claim Publicized Behind-the-Scenes Footage Confirms Harassment

In December 2024, when Blake Lively filed a legal complaint against her former co-star, Justin Baldoni, one of the most reported-on claims described an incident in which Baldoni improvised physical intimacy that hadn’t been previously discussed or rehearsed. This week, Baldoni’s attorney refuted that specific claim by publicizing the raw footage.

On Tuesday, Baldoni’s legal team released a 10-minute video in which Lively and Baldoni are seen filming a slow dance sequence.

“The following videos captured on May 23, 2023 clearly refute Ms. Lively’s characterization of his behavior,” an accompanying statement from Baldoni’s attorney, Brian Freedman, reads. “The scene in question was designed to show the two characters falling in love and longing to be close to one another. Both actors are clearly behaving well within the scope of the scene and with mutual respect and professionalism.”

In the footage (which includes three different takes), Lively and Baldoni are seen slow dancing and surrounded by extras in a scene set in a bar. If you’ve seen It Ends With Us, the scene in question is dubbed over with music and is a part of a montage that shows the early stages of their characters’ relationship. Mics capture their discussion of the scene in which Lively tells Baldoni she thinks it’s more “romantic” for them to be talking instead of kissing. They then can be heard exchanging jokes about Baldoni’s nose and their respective dynamics with their spouses while slow dancing. At one point in the video, Baldoni leans in to Lively and asks her if he’s “getting beard on her today?” Lively laughs, replying, “I’m probably getting spray tan on you.”