Barry Keoghan Deactivates Instagram; TikToker Denies Hookup

pic.twitter.com/N03eHAIbC8

— Barry Keoghan (@BarryKeoghan) December 7, 2024

The rumor that Keoghan’s Irish spice bag was on multiple menus began last Sunday when DeuxMoi shared a blind item that suggested Keoghan’s been cheating on Carpenter. The item read, “this A-list singer who’s having her breakout year and her foreign actor boyfriend are done for good. On the closing night of her biggest tour date in LA, he was busy getting cozy at San Vincente Bungalows with a blonde, semi-famous, LA based influencer.” The item added that Keoghan was caught “chatting with said influencer behind her back for months.”

Said influencer — the internet thought — was Hill after she reposted the blind item. However, Hill issued her own statement on the affair that apparently never was on Sunday. Hill posted a video on TikTok in which she explained that she’d recently been in a skiing accident and broken her spine which culminated in a hospital stay. That aside, she denied ever meeting Keoghan.

“Now that I’m out of the hospital, I just wanted to make this video and address these rumors that have been circulating all throughout the internet,” Hill told followers in the video. “To put it simply for you all, no, I did not get with Barry. I have never encountered this man in my life. The only time I’ve seen him is on my TV from watching Saltburn.” Well, there you have it!

Influencer Breckie Hill denies hooking up with Barry Keoghan amid rumors that he cheated on Sabrina Carpenter with her: “No, I did not get with Barry. I have never even encountered this man in my life. The only time I’ve seen him is on my TV screen from watching Saltburn.” pic.twitter.com/LOuZQ3i01Y — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 8, 2024

Would I be shocked that a young, hot Hollywood actor would cheat on his young, hot pop star girlfriend? Not at all. But perhaps Keoghan and Carpenter’s breakup really was as benign as what People reported last week.

“They are both young and career-focused, so they’ve decided to take a break,” a source told the magazine. Sigh. I suppose we’ll have to wait for the next album.

In the meantime: congrats to Carpenter on her well-received Christmas special!