"To put it simply for you all, no, I did not get with Barry," Breckie Hill told her followers over the weekend. "The only time I’ve seen him is on my TV from watching Saltburn."

By Audra Heinrichs  |  December 9, 2024 | 10:03am
Barry Keoghan Deactivates Instagram; TikToker Denies Hookup

Remember last week when a pesky little rumor about Barry Keoghan cheating on Sabrina Carpenter with a TikTok influencer by the name of Breckie Hill began making the rounds? Well, over the weekend, there were some interesting developments from two of the three parties involved. Let’s begin with Keoghan, shall we?

On Saturday, the Oscar-nominated actor deactivated his Instagram account and posted a lengthy statement on Twitter addressing his recent breakup with Carpenter and all the allegations that he’s trying this one and that one with another blonde. Because, as we know, most fandoms are very normal and well-adjusted, the Carpenters have since built Keoghan a coffin. According to his statement, many fans have shown up at his “grannies door” and have been sitting outside his “baby boy’s house.”

“I can only sit and take so much,” Keoghan wrote. “My name has been dragged across the internet in ways I usually don’t respond to. I have to respond now because it’s getting to a place where there are too many lines being crossed. I deactivated my account because I can no longer let this stuff distract from my family and my work. The messages I have received no person should ever have to read them. Absolute lies, hatred, disgusting commentary about my appearance, character, how I am as a parent and every other inhumane thing you can imagine. Dragging my character and everything I worked extremely hard for and stand for.”

The rumor that Keoghan’s Irish spice bag was on multiple menus began last Sunday when DeuxMoi shared a blind item that suggested Keoghan’s been cheating on Carpenter. The item read, “this A-list singer who’s having her breakout year and her foreign actor boyfriend are done for good. On the closing night of her biggest tour date in LA, he was busy getting cozy at San Vincente Bungalows with a blonde, semi-famous, LA based influencer.” The item added that Keoghan was caught “chatting with said influencer behind her back for months.”

Said influencer — the internet thought — was Hill after she reposted the blind item. However, Hill issued her own statement on the affair that apparently never was on Sunday. Hill posted a video on TikTok in which she explained that she’d recently been in a skiing accident and broken her spine which culminated in a hospital stay. That aside, she denied ever meeting Keoghan.

“Now that I’m out of the hospital, I just wanted to make this video and address these rumors that have been circulating all throughout the internet,” Hill told followers in the video. “To put it simply for you all, no, I did not get with Barry. I have never encountered this man in my life. The only time I’ve seen him is on my TV from watching Saltburn.” Well, there you have it!

Would I be shocked that a young, hot Hollywood actor would cheat on his young, hot pop star girlfriend? Not at all. But perhaps Keoghan and Carpenter’s breakup really was as benign as what People reported last week.

“They are both young and career-focused, so they’ve decided to take a break,” a source told the magazine. Sigh. I suppose we’ll have to wait for the next album.

In the meantime: congrats to Carpenter on her well-received Christmas special!

