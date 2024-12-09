Barry Keoghan Deactivates Instagram; TikToker Denies Hookup
"To put it simply for you all, no, I did not get with Barry," Breckie Hill told her followers over the weekend. "The only time I've seen him is on my TV from watching Saltburn."
Remember last week when a pesky little rumor about Barry Keoghan cheating on Sabrina Carpenter with a TikTok influencer by the name of Breckie Hill began making the rounds? Well, over the weekend, there were some interesting developments from two of the three parties involved. Let’s begin with Keoghan, shall we?
On Saturday, the Oscar-nominated actor deactivated his Instagram account and posted a lengthy statement on Twitter addressing his recent breakup with Carpenter and all the allegations that he’s trying this one and that one with another blonde. Because, as we know, most fandoms are very normal and well-adjusted, the Carpenters have since built Keoghan a coffin. According to his statement, many fans have shown up at his “grannies door” and have been sitting outside his “baby boy’s house.”
“I can only sit and take so much,” Keoghan wrote. “My name has been dragged across the internet in ways I usually don’t respond to. I have to respond now because it’s getting to a place where there are too many lines being crossed. I deactivated my account because I can no longer let this stuff distract from my family and my work. The messages I have received no person should ever have to read them. Absolute lies, hatred, disgusting commentary about my appearance, character, how I am as a parent and every other inhumane thing you can imagine. Dragging my character and everything I worked extremely hard for and stand for.”
