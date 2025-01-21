Beer, Billy Ray Cyrus, & Bootlickers: Trump’s Balls Were Weird

A belligerent Billy Ray Cyrus! Military Men! Kid Rock swilling beer from a plastic cup! A mugshot photo op! The fêtes in honor of Donald Trump’s return to the White House had everything you’d expect.

On Monday, three Inaugural balls were held in the nation’s capital: The Commander-in-Chief Ball, the Starlight Ball, and finally, the Liberty Ball. Once he finished signing a series of executive orders—from granting clemency to the Jan. 6 “hostages” to withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement to pushing for mass deportations—and delivering several rambling speeches rife with topical references to windmills and Al Capone, he managed to hit them all.

Trump’s first stop was the Commander-in-Chief ball, where he danced with First Lady, Melania Trump, to “An American Trilogy” by Elvis Presley and…multiple members of the military. After the couple’s dance, the Trumps and Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance bizarrely partnered off with service members. Take, for instance, this photo, in which Mrs. Trump has never looked happier than in the arms of a man who is not her husband. Or, this one, which seems to prove that Vance has never slow-danced with a woman apart from his wife ever in his life—and his wife also seemed very interested in doing so with men that are not her husband. Trump also wielded a sword to cut an Air Force One-shaped cake. Unfortunately, there were no accidents.

On the guest list was Pete “abuser of women” Hegseth, Trump’s pick to lead the Defense Department; Kid Rock, who was pictured drinking beer (probably not Bud Light) from a plastic cup; Jon Voight, one of Trump’s special ambassadors to Hollywood; performers Rascal Flatts and Billy Ray Cyrus, who had technical difficulties that he reportedly handled very normally; and finally, his children.

In yet another revelatory sartorial statement, Ivanka Trump did her best Audrey Hepburn cosplay in a dress by Givenchy. Sarah Burton, who designed Kate Middleton’s wedding gown, is very notably at the helm of the fashion house, and even more notably hasn’t posted about the gown. Meanwhile, Melania opted for a custom gown by her stylist, Herve Pierre, Kai Trump wore Sherri Hill and no one knows who Tiffany Trump was wearing because no one asked!