These Old Bigots Will Bring Back Hollywood, According to Trump

I mean, are we shocked? It's well-documented that Trump has a certain affinity for muscled men...

By Audra Heinrichs  |  January 17, 2025 | 2:04pm
For the last two months, President-elect Donald Trump has been announcing his cabinet selections—each one more unfathomable than the last. (Senate confirmation hearings began on Monday.) This week, his appointments took a turn for the Tinseltown of a time gone by.

On Thursday, Trump announced that he enlisted three actors of a certain matinee machismo for an esteemed appointment: to make Hollywood “bigger, better, and stronger.” Because it’s apparently become little, lesser, and weaker now that the mainstream marquee includes bisexual tennis players and a “penis-to-vagina” solo.

“It is my honor to announce Jon Voight, Mel Gibson, and Sylvester Stallone, to be Special Ambassadors to a great but very troubled place, Hollywood, California,” Trump wrote on Truth Social Thursday. “They will serve as Special Envoys to me for the purpose of bringing Hollywood, which has lost much business over the last four years to Foreign Countries, BACK—BIGGER, BETTER, AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE! These three very talented people will be my eyes and ears, and I will get done what they suggest. It will again be, like The United States of America itself, The Golden Age of Hollywood!”

So, three bigoted actors who are—at best—only watchable on USA, are charged with bringing Hollywood back? Huh. I always thought that was Tom Cruise’s job. Even more amusing? Apparently, Trump never actually informed them of the job prior to tweeting about it.

“I got the tweet at the same time as all of you and was just as surprised,” Gibson told Variety in a statement. “Nevertheless, I heed the call. My duty as a citizen is to give any help and insight I can. Any chance the position comes with an Ambassador’s residence?” Gibson is one of many celebrities who’ve reportedly lost their homes in the L.A. wildfires.

I mean, are we shocked? Stallone, Gibson, and Voight have all been loud and proud Trump supporters in recent years. In November, Stallone, who publicly used the N-word, introduced the President-elect at a Mar-a-Lago gala, deeming him the “second George Washington”; Gibson, a known anti-semite and racist, endorsed Trump in the 2024 election and likened the intelligence of Vice President Harris to a “fence post”; and Voight, who in 2019 claimed “racism was solved long ago” gushed about Trump in a Variety cover story just last year, anointing him the greatest president since Abraham Lincoln.

And besides, it’s well-documented that Trump has a certain affinity for muscled men…

 
