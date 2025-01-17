These Old Bigots Will Bring Back Hollywood, According to Trump

For the last two months, President-elect Donald Trump has been announcing his cabinet selections—each one more unfathomable than the last. (Senate confirmation hearings began on Monday.) This week, his appointments took a turn for the Tinseltown of a time gone by.

On Thursday, Trump announced that he enlisted three actors of a certain matinee machismo for an esteemed appointment: to make Hollywood “bigger, better, and stronger.” Because it’s apparently become little, lesser, and weaker now that the mainstream marquee includes bisexual tennis players and a “penis-to-vagina” solo.