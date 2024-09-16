Bennifer 3.0 Anyone???

Over the weekend, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunited…for a kids-attended lunch at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Page Six, however, said there was a bit more going on than just ordering Diet Coke and sitting under white-striped awnings.

On Saturday, Page Six reported that the former pair—who are reportedly in the throes of divorce—were spotted “holding hands and kissing” as their children sat at a different table (and, I imagine, sighed a lot). Lopez, for her part, was photographed sporting the I’m-about-to-see-my-ex uniform (very tight pants and a crop top). As for Affleck, well, he didn’t appear to be questioning every decision he’s ever made, so that’s telling! Would I be surprised if they were kissing and holding hands through a divorce? Not at all.

Of course, the terminally online had reactions—from rejoicing to relentless dragging. “This is honestly my dream relationship I love shit like this can you imagine how annoyed their friends are,” one user wrote on Twitter. “i feel like i’m holding the door open for a cat with these two. in or out? in or out buddy???” wrote another. Personally—because I don’t have a parasocial relationship with either of these people—I have no skin in this game. I am simply amused.