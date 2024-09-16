Bennifer 3.0 Anyone???

Nothing (read: everything) to see here, folks. It's just two Leos getting divorced!

By Audra Heinrichs  |  September 16, 2024 | 9:57am
Photo: Getty Images CelebritiesDirt Bag Jennifer Lopez
Bennifer 3.0 Anyone???

Over the weekend, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunited…for a kids-attended lunch at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Page Six, however, said there was a bit more going on than just ordering Diet Coke and sitting under white-striped awnings.

On Saturday, Page Six reported that the former pair—who are reportedly in the throes of divorce—were spotted “holding hands and kissing” as their children sat at a different table (and, I imagine, sighed a lot). Lopez, for her part, was photographed sporting the I’m-about-to-see-my-ex uniform (very tight pants and a crop top). As for Affleck, well, he didn’t appear to be questioning every decision he’s ever made, so that’s telling! Would I be surprised if they were kissing and holding hands through a divorce? Not at all.

Of course, the terminally online had reactions—from rejoicing to relentless dragging. “This is honestly my dream relationship I love shit like this can you imagine how annoyed their friends are,” one user wrote on Twitter. “i feel like i’m holding the door open for a cat with these two. in or out? in or out buddy???” wrote another. Personally—because I don’t have a parasocial relationship with either of these people—I have no skin in this game. I am simply amused.

Unfortunately, for those who are still rooting this soon-to-be-divorced couple on, the proceedings are still in motion and lunch was merely for the kids, per People.

“They all came together for a fun lunch so the kids could hang out,” a source told the magazine on Sunday. “[Lopez is] trying to be friendly with Ben. They are still moving forward with the divorce though.”

“A divorce is never easy, but Jennifer doesn’t want to be selfish about it,” the source continued. Two Leos in the process of a divorce and one of them doesn’t want to be selfish? Right…


Apparently, Lopez and Affleck’s children “always got along and have fun together,” and “happy kids are her priority” whether she and Affleck are together or apart. How very big of her! Meanwhile, I don’t see her having very public lunches with Marc Anthony, with whom she shares twins Max and Emme…

Should we start placing bets on Bennifer 3.0 now or later?

  • Reese Witherspoon sat next to an unnamed Real Housewife on a flight and now there’s a Hello. Sunshine project in the works. In related news: I’m about to be insufferable. [Page Six]
  • Throw us a bone Meryl Streep and Martin Short! [Daily Mail]
  • Brittany Mahomes still hasn’t earned back her suite privileges, I see. [Just Jared]
  • I’m sorry, how the hell do you omit Shelley Duvall from the In Memoriam segment at the Emmys??? [The Hollywood Reporter]
  • Is Donald Trump Jr. cheating on Kimberly Gargoyle? Maybe! Are we shocked? Nope. [OK! Magazine]

 
Join the discussion...