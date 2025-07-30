Butthurt 4Chan Trolls Hacked the Tea App, Proving Women Right Yet Again

The Tea Dating Advice app almost sounded too good to be true. Upload an image of the man you were talking to and find out if he was cheating and/or had committed a crime, thanks to the thousands of other users willing to literally spill the tea. It was like a girls’ group chat, just infinitely bigger, and one that had recently become the most-downloaded app on the App Store. My friends used it to keep up on hometown gossip and steer women away from the prolific cheaters and no-good men that terrorized our high school. We were performing a public service, doing right by girl code.

And when was the last time men respected that?

On Monday, spokespeople from the Tea app confirmed multiple data breaches, leaking 1.1 million direct messages and 72,000 images, including government IDs. The first breach was reported on Friday and was limited to the release of private images, including photo identification of the app’s users. (When signing up, the app requires users to take a live photo to verify they’re a woman.) 404 Media then confirmed a second data breach on Monday, this time targeting direct messages and exposing personal details online. The affected system has since been taken offline.

The outlet obtained some of the leaked messages from the second breach and said they included conversations about abortions, writing that “it was possible to very easily determine the real identities of many of the people sending the messages or being discussed.” Great! There will definitely be no consequences of this whatsoever.