Celine Dion Said Donald Trump Can Not Go On Using Her Music

Those who exercise restraint when it comes to paying any mind to the campaign events of former President Donald Trump are likely unaware that he’s recently added one of the world’s most famous ballads to his rally playlist. That’s right. Alongside “Memory” from Cats and The Village People’s “Macho Man,” is—or, was—Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On,” a.k.a the theme song to one of the greatest chick flicks of all time.

Over the weekend, Dion not only addressed Trump’s “unauthorized” use of her music, but—ever the comedian—also found a way to poke fun at the conservative presidential candidate.

“Today, Celine Dion’s management team and her record label, Sony Music Entertainment Canada Inc., became aware of the unauthorized usage of the video, recording, musical performance, and likeness of Celine Dion singing “My Heart Will Go On” at a Donald Trump / JD Vance campaign rally in Montana,” Dion posted on Instagram. “In no way is this use authorized, and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use.”

Of course, that wasn’t all Dion had to offer. She rightfully took a shot at Trump and—dare I say it—didn’t miss:

“…And really, THAT song?”

Naturally, Dion’s comment section has since been flooded with MAGA chuds decrying her statement despite the fact that it’s in direct alignment with their sole governing principle: free speech.

“I have looked up to Celine Dion since I was a young child and this post literally disgusts me!!! #MAGA” one user responded. “So what?? It’s not illegal to use a song but now that you brought attention to yourself over it,” wrote another. Well, it’s pretty much common knowledge that it is illegal to use an artist’s song sans permission—just ask the family of soul legend, Isaac Hayes, who’s currently suing the campaign for using “Hold On, I’m Coming.” In fact, the list of artists is growing fairly long at this point. But hey, why expect even the slightest concept of understanding where the law is concerned from these people.

All that aside, I do agree with Dion. It is bizarre of Trump to choose that song when so many others in her catalog make sense. Take “All By Myself” or “That’s The Way It Is” a.k.a his most defining ethos.

Unfortunately, the most fitting of all though? “I’m Alive.”