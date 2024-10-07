Celine Dion, What Are You Doing Here (Sunday Night Football)???

This weekend, the Canadian icon amusingly went where she's never gone before: Sunday Night Football.

By Audra Heinrichs  |  October 7, 2024 | 10:03am
Photo Credit: YouTube CelebritiesDirt Bag Celine Dion
On Sunday night, the Dallas Cowboys faced off against the Pittsburgh Steelers. I know. Who gives a shit. This is a celebrity gossip blog. But a celebrity I give all the shits about (Celine Dion) made a shock appearance before the big game, so, here we are.

Nearing closer to kickoff, NBC aired a segment in honor of the teams’ historic (so I’ve read) matchup. Sunday’s game marked the first time the Cowboys and the Steelers went helmet to helmet in a primetime game since 1982. It’s also the first time the teams have faced off on NBC since 1996. While I’m not at all excited by this, a lot of other Americans happen to be.  So, the network brought out the big guns (a Canadian pop icon) to commemorate the occasion in a special segment that reflected on all the previous times these teams have hit each other really hard.

“I think my favorite thing about this game is its power to connect who we are to who we were,” Dion, donning a Steelers and Cowboys sweatshirt, began the segment. I’ll just note here that her 1996 power ballad, “It’s All Coming Back To Me Now,” was chosen for the backing track.

“I mean, ‘When you touch me like this, when you hold me like that.’ It kinda fits, no? But really, what beautiful passion it produced, what painful heartbreak it revealed, so, so long ago,” she said. “Like so many old flames, it always feels right when they’re back together. Don’t you think?”

“Like tonight, evoking the kind of magic they once produced. The Cowboys and the Steelers, a timeless classic on Sunday Night,” Dion added. Then, she gets a cooler full of Gatorade dumped on her only to respond by pumping her fists in the air. You really have to admire how game she is.

To the Celine Dion superfan on the Sunday Night Football team that pitched this idea: You deserve a raise, my friend.

