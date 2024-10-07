Celine Dion, What Are You Doing Here (Sunday Night Football)???

On Sunday night, the Dallas Cowboys faced off against the Pittsburgh Steelers. I know. Who gives a shit. This is a celebrity gossip blog. But a celebrity I give all the shits about (Celine Dion) made a shock appearance before the big game, so, here we are.

Nearing closer to kickoff, NBC aired a segment in honor of the teams’ historic (so I’ve read) matchup. Sunday’s game marked the first time the Cowboys and the Steelers went helmet to helmet in a primetime game since 1982. It’s also the first time the teams have faced off on NBC since 1996. While I’m not at all excited by this, a lot of other Americans happen to be. So, the network brought out the big guns (a Canadian pop icon) to commemorate the occasion in a special segment that reflected on all the previous times these teams have hit each other really hard.