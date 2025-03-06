Cheryl Hines Reportedly Won’t Let RFK Jr. & His Lust Demons Live in the Swamp Alone

I’ll admit that in the immediate aftermath of RFK Jr.‘s cheating scandal, I had high hopes for Cheryl Hines. For a millisecond, it appeared as if she might actually do the dignified thing (read: leave her husband). One day after his alleged affair with New York Magazine reporter, Olivia Nuzzi, made headlines, she attended Milan Fashion Week with her daughters (and without her wedding ring), and the persisting rumor was that Hines was “not a little housewife at home.” As time passed, however, it became as clear as the hole the worm left in RFK Jr.’s brain that Hines is standing by her casual anti-Semite, storied anti-vaccine activist, and serial philanderer of a man.

On Wednesday, the Daily Mail published an “exclusive” in which sources claim that in the wake of her husband’s confirmation as Donald Trump’s Health Secretary, Hines—an L.A.-based actress and former QVC-adjacent beauty entrepreneur—won’t be leading a bi-coastal lifestyle. Instead, she’ll reportedly be moving to D.C. full-time. Why? In short: she doesn’t trust her husband to reside in the swamp alone.