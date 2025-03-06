Cheryl Hines Reportedly Won’t Let RFK Jr. & His Lust Demons Live in the Swamp Alone

I’ll admit that in the immediate aftermath of RFK Jr.‘s cheating scandal, I had high hopes for Cheryl Hines. For a millisecond, it appeared as if she might actually do the dignified thing (read: leave her husband). One day after his alleged affair with New York Magazine reporter, Olivia Nuzzi, made headlines, she attended Milan Fashion Week with her daughters (and without her wedding ring), and the persisting rumor was that Hines was “not a little housewife at home.” As time passed, however, it became as clear as the hole the worm left in RFK Jr.’s brain that Hines is standing by her casual anti-Semite, storied anti-vaccine activist, and serial philanderer of a man.
On Wednesday, the Daily Mail published an “exclusive” in which sources claim that in the wake of her husband’s confirmation as Donald Trump’s Health Secretary, Hines—an L.A.-based actress and former QVC-adjacent beauty entrepreneur—won’t be leading a bi-coastal lifestyle. Instead, she’ll reportedly be moving to D.C. full-time. Why? In short: she doesn’t trust her husband to reside in the swamp alone.
“Cheryl doesn’t feel Bobby can be trusted one iota living on his own, in D.C., even part-time, with so many attractive women and Kennedy groupies around, as he gets settled in his powerful new position,” one insider told the tabloid.
“So she’s given him a strict ultimatum—move me or else,” the source added. How truly sad. And I’m not just talking about the notion of Kennedy groupies.
That Hines would willfully abandon her career—and frankly, ruin her reputation—to babysit a man who already ruined one marriage with his “lust demons” (as he once wrote in his diaries) in the hopes of preventing him from cheating again is confirmation that she’s caught the worm.
“Cheryl’s willing to sacrifice all that glamorous lifestyle to become a political wife, move to D.C. forthwith, and live in trendy Georgetown, so she can keep a close watch on Bobby,” a second source told the Daily Mail. Frankly, that much already seems obvious. Last month Hines was by RFK Jr.’s side during his Senate confirmation hearings and was on hand to accept Trump’s kisses as he was sworn in.
What will Larry David say???
