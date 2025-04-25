GOP Lawmaker Tried to Strip Consent From Indiana’s Sex Ed Bill to Respect ‘Different Thoughts’

"I don’t understand how we could possibly not agree to teach [about consent]," one Indiana Democrat said. “We are talking about teenagers that sometimes don’t learn that they can say no.”

By Kylie Cheung  |  April 25, 2025 | 1:30pm
Photo: iStockphoto AbortionLatestPolitics
GOP Lawmaker Tried to Strip Consent From Indiana’s Sex Ed Bill to Respect ‘Different Thoughts’

Like a handful of other states this legislative session, Indiana just passed a bill to update public school sex ed guidelines, including a mandate that schools screen a three-minute anti-abortion propaganda video. But in Indiana’s case, the bill, SB 442, set off a firestorm of controversy when Indiana Republicans tried to cut language that said schools need to teach students about consent. 

On Monday, State Sen. Gary Byrne, the Republican responsible for its removal, justified this move by citing “different thoughts in different communities.” IndyStar further reported that Bryne assured everyone they’re still allowed to teach consent if they want, they’re just not going to “require it,” because, apparently, “This is a sensitive subject for many.” I would like to hear more about these “different thoughts in different communities” and for whom consent is “a sensitive subject.”

Byrne’s words and the sneaky removal of the consent language quickly gained national attention as Indiana Democrats vocally condemned the bill. “I don’t understand how we could possibly not agree to teach that as part of human sexuality,” state Rep. Tonya Pfaff (D) said during debate on Monday. “For consent, it protects both boy and girl—man and woman. We are talking about teenagers that sometimes don’t learn that they can say no.”

By Wednesday, Indiana Republicans walked it all back and restored the consent language, so that it now requires sex ed and “human sexuality” teachings to “include age appropriate instruction concerning the importance of consent to sexual activity between two individuals.” 

In a statement on Wednesday, Byrne said the “primary goal” of the bill was to “promote transparency” so that the school boards get a say and the curriculum gets posted online. He affirmed SB 442 would “retain language” about teaching consent. But, conspicuously enough, he didn’t apologize for effectively writing off consent as optional and unimportant.

Just 29 states and the District of Columbia mandate sex education, while 35 states require schools to stress abstinence, and only 18 require sex ed to be medically accurate. Twelve states, including California, Oregon, and New Jersey, require sex ed to teach about consent.

Meanwhile, since 2024, a wave of state legislatures have introduced or enacted legislation to require schools to screen an anti-abortion propaganda video modeled after the anti-abortion organization Live Action’s “Meet Baby Olivia” video, which lies that life begins at conception and shows misleading images of fetal development. This year, Kansas’ legislature passed a “Baby Olivia” bill, while North Dakota, Idaho, and Tennessee have enacted similar bills since 2024. This session, several legislatures, including New Hampshire, West Virginia, Florida, Missouri, Nebraska, Kentucky, Oklahoma, and South Carolina are weighing their own. 

It’s not lost on me that Indiana’s little tiff comes at a time when the far-right is loudly railing against declining birth rates and implicitly calling for more teens to get pregnant. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy suggested as much earlier this week: “Our fertility is dropping dramatically,” he said at a Tuesday press conference. “Teenagers in this country have the same testosterone levels as 68-year-old men.” I’m sure it’s just a coincidence that while Republicans are advocating against teens learning about consent, they’re also enacting anti-abortion laws that make accessing abortion care nearly impossible for minors. A new report published earlier this month showed two-thirds of girls ages 13 to 17 now live in states that ban or severely restrict their abortion access. 

As for the GOP push to require schools to play a video depicting inaccurate and manipulative ultrasound images, I, personally, have a theory as to why Republican-controlled state legislatures are suddenly so interested in pushing anti-abortion propaganda on schoolchildren: Young people, or at least voters under 30, overwhelmingly support abortion rights more so than any other age demographic. 

Like what you just read? You’ve got great taste. Subscribe to Jezebel, and for $5 a month or $50 a year, you’ll get access to a bunch of subscriber benefits, including getting to read the next article (and all the ones after that) ad-free. Plus, you’ll be supporting independent journalism—which, can you even imagine not supporting independent journalism in times like these? Yikes. 

 
Join the discussion...