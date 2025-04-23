RFK Jr. Suggests Not Enough Teens Are Getting Pregnant, Rails Against Youth Testosterone Levels

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been proving to be one of the Trump administration’s most dangerous cabinet members, as he defunds, well, everything, relaxes FDA food inspection protocol, and is in the process of creating a registry of Americans with autism. He also has the distinct dishonor of being one of the weirdest.

On Tuesday, Kennedy went on several rants about teenage fertility and the sperm count of teen boys, first at a press conference in which he seemingly complained about teen pregnancy rates declining and then on Jesse “Men shouldn’t eat soup” Watters’ Fox News show. Kennedy’s raising these concerns in the context of his crusade against synthetic dyes in foods, claiming it’s harming kids by eradicating teen boys’ sperm counts—his source for all of this largely seems to be the worm in his brain.

“Our fertility is dropping dramatically. Teenagers in this country have the same testosterone levels as 68-year-old men,” Kennedy said at the press conference, where he announced efforts to regulate synthetic dyes, specifically phasing out eight dyes and coloring by 2026. But it mostly just sounds a lot like Kennedy wants teenage boys to get more ostensibly teenage girls pregnant right-fucking-now.

His remarks come at the same time the Trump administration writ large is aggressively pushing its pro-natalist agenda. At the same time that President Trump, the so-called “fertilization president,” is endorsing a $5,000 “baby bonus” to boost the U.S. birth rate, a top pro-natalist activist—a title that makes me shudder as I type it—recently sent Trump a list of other ideas to compel more births, including awarding a “National Medal of Motherhood” to mothers with six or more children, which reminds of a similar program from Nazi Germany. Vice President JD Vance memorably spoke at the March for Life in January and basically implored every audience member to conceive a child right then and there. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy published a memo calling on the department to prioritize communities with higher marriage and birth rates.