GOP Senator Says We Need to Get Over His ‘Joke’ About Killing Journalists for ‘Fake News’

So, I have a fun update about Sen. Markwayne Mullin, the GOP senator from Oklahoma best known for challenging a union leader to a duel in 2023, and for his childish feud with former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), for your Monday!
Over the weekend, Mullin posted a two-minute video to his official congressional social media profile in which he recounts the tale of the 1890 murder of a former congressman, who was shot by a journalist at the U.S. Capitol. In the video, Mullin chillingly wields this as an example of what he thinks should be done to journalists who publish stories he dislikes. “Now, there’s a lot we could say about reporters and the stories they write, but I bet they would write a lot less false stories—as President Trump says, ‘fake news’—if we could still handle our differences that way,” Mullin says. He then whimsically remarks that some of the slain politician’s blood stains from 1890 are still visible on the steps he’s walking on. Cool!
A spokesperson for Mullin did not immediately respond to a request for comment on his apparent endorsement of political violence against journalists. As of early Monday, the video has about 30,000 views.
Mullin has since tried to write off his remarks in the video as half-baked comedy: “While you’re at it, don’t forget I also JOKED about bringing back caning to settle political disputes,” he wrote in response to The Oklahoman’s coverage.
But for years now, following President Trump’s lead, Republicans have increasingly smeared journalists who’ve covered Trump’s criminal charges, as well as the extensive sexual misconduct allegations against him. In 2017, Greg Gianforte, who now serves as Montana’s GOP governor, body-slammed a journalist whose coverage he disliked. Trump, too, has called for violence against journalists, as recently as November. Days before the election, he openly fantasized about journalists getting shot; a spokesperson for the campaign then wrote the comments off as an “obvious” joke. Ha ha! According to tracking from Reporters Without Borders, between September 1 and October 24 last year, Trump “insulted, threatened or attacked” members of the media more than 100 times in campaign speeches.
Since taking office, Trump has also denied access to journalists at the Associated Press and other publications whose coverage has pissed him off. In their stead, he’s granted outsized access to far-right influencers and podcasters who professionally worship him.
Around the world, especially in war zones like Gaza, journalists have been facing rising threats to their safety. The U.S. has long touted its “free press” and the robust power and independence of its fourth estate, but this administration and its GOP allies seem constantly determined to undermine if not dismantle all of this.
Mullin and the GOP are likely to continue writing off their threats and nakedly violent incitements against journalists as tongue-in-cheek jokes. But at the rate we’re going, it’s impossible to say how long these so-called jokes will remain jokes.
