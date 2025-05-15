Harry & Meghan Invited Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz-Beckham to Their Dinner Party

This week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex hosted a dinner party at their Montecito mansion. On the menu? Jam and edible flowers. Just kidding. I don’t actually know. I do know who was on the guest list, though. None other than Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz-Beckham.

Amid claims that the eldest Beckham is on the outs with his family, the pair joined a gathering at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s home. Makes sense, no? I’ll bet they had a lot to bond over—from the public’s poor perception of their culinary pursuits to their fraught dynamics with their respective families. According to reports, King Charles isn’t currently speaking to his second son, Markle’s father’s side is comprised of headline-hungry weirdos, and Beckham was very notably not present at any of his father’s recent 50th birthday celebrations.

You might wonder if there was anything petty about the invitation, but according to sources, it was “pure coincidence” that Beckham and Peltz were there.

“Brooklyn and Nicola were invited prior to David’s numerous global birthday galas, so the timing is pure coincidence,” a source told People. “While it was an intimate gathering, there were several additional guests, including VIPs and film executives. Brooklyn and Nicola had a wonderful time and found Harry and Meghan to be particularly kind, caring and generous.” How nice!

While an “insider” further claimed that David and Victoria are “hurt and disappointed” with where things stand, their relationship with Brooklyn “isn’t beyond repair.” As for the royals, who knows when fences might be mended. Happy for these rich people finding each other in the interim!

