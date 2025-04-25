Hot Dog Heiress Senator Wants Dems to Be More Like…the Detroit Lions Coach?

Welcome back to Barf Bag, a subscriber-exclusive column. Here’s everything you get when you subscribe.

Elected Democrats are still finding their footing during the second Trump administration. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) chose to surrender his leverage, while Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) chose to fight, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is getting people activated at huge rallies across the country with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

Enter freshman Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.), a former CIA analyst and heiress to a hot dog fortune, who praised Ronald Reagan while giving the Democrats’ response to Trump’s joint address to Congress. (Lingering on the hot dogs for a sec: her great-grandfather founded a company that invented Ball Park Franks for the Detroit Tigers and had contracts with Nathan’s Famous.) After hearing from Michigan voters in focus groups, who she said described Democrats as “weak and woke,” Slotkin told Politico she is planning a series of speeches about the party’s path forward, which she called a “war plan.” She also appears to be obsessed/inspired/motivated with/by??? Dan Campbell, the head coach of the Detroit Lions.

The piece was, uh, not well–received online, though I imagine Campbell enjoyed it. (I should note that the original headline was pure rage bait: “Slotkin has a ‘war plan’ to beat Trump. Don’t be ‘weak and woke.'” Politico has changed it to now read “Slotkin is testing a ‘war plan’ to beat Trump. She wants Dems to ditch wokeness and muscle up.”)

With Dems like these, who needs MAGA? Seriously. She is echoing bad faith GOP messaging to attack her own base. Just become an Independent or Republican at this point.www.politico.com/news/2025/04… — Wajahat Ali (@wajali.bsky.social) 2025-04-24T22:44:15.144Z