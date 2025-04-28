I Wonder If George Santos Can Still Film Cameos From Prison

Following his seven-year sentence, which he received on Friday, Santos is now furiously filming cameos and begging Trump for a pardon. 

By Kylie Cheung  |  April 28, 2025 | 2:49pm
Almost a year ago, disgraced former congressman and professional grifter George Santos pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft as part of a federal fraud case. On Friday, he received his sentence: 87 months—seven years—in federal prison. Santos, however, isn’t taking this fight lying down—no. He’s doing as he’s proven wont to do by A) trying to worm his way out of prison and B) trying to grift a buck off all of this. 

Shortly after his sentence, Santos tweeted a public plea to President Trump for a pardon. In today’s pardon economy, it just might work: Anyone—from “Democratic” New York City Mayor Eric Adams to a former Las Vegas City Council member convicted of using funds for a deceased police officer’s memorial for cosmetic surgery—can grift a pardon off Trump if they kiss his ass hard enough. Santos, sly and crafty as ever, well knows this: “I believe that 7 years is an over the top politically influenced sentence,” he wrote in a lengthy Friday tweet. Like the rest of us, he’s probably clocked that Trump loves to rant and rave about political attacks in the justice system, and Trump repeatedly claims he, himself, is a victim of precisely that. “I implore that President Trump gives me a chance to prove I’m more than the mistakes I’ve made,” Santos wrote. 

Additionally, over the last couple of days, Santos has continuously tweeted that he’s still recording Cameo videos—now with more urgency than ever, he says, because of all the new bills he has to pay. “Yes I’m on Cameo, and Yes I’m recording videos after yesterday,” he wrote in one post. “I have bills to pay and people to support financially… I have judicial obligations and I do not have time for sobbing and pouting.” Speaking of: Does anyone know if you can still sell Cameo videos from prison??? Looking into this.

Santos continued, “I blew myself up in an ambition-filled quest. I made my bed and now I will lay in it. … So if you want to support me please feel free to book a special celebration cameo. As it is HONEST work.” No one can deny Cameo is honest work—the problem, of course, is all the dishonest work Santos has done, which includes, to name just a couple examples, using donors’ credit cards to steal their identities and make exorbitant Sephora purchases, and even using a homeless veteran’s dog who had cancer to raise money, then give the veteran none of it. Sure, plenty of Santos’ deceits were decently benign, ie, lying that he appeared on Hannah Montana. Those little fictions, I certainly enjoyed. But there’s no denying a lot of people were harmed, if not altogether defrauded by Santos, who, on top of everything, is also accused of sexual assault.

In addition to his prison sentence, Santos has also been ordered by a judge to pay more than $370,000 in restitution and to forfeit more than $205,000. All of this comes after he was expelled from Congress in 2023 in the wake of a damning (and admittedly quite comical) House Ethics Committee report that detailed his extensive campaign finance abuses and lies. Since his removal from Congress, Santos hasn’t missed a beat, from launching a highly lucrative Cameo account to starting a podcast and even pursuing a bid for reelection as an Independent in 2024, which he shut down within a month. 

President Trump has yet to comment on Santos’ ordeal and pleas for a pardon. Nor did Cameo immediately respond to a request for comment from Jezebel on whether Santos would be able to continue selling Cameo video messages from prison. 

