I Wonder If George Santos Can Still Film Cameos From Prison

Almost a year ago, disgraced former congressman and professional grifter George Santos pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft as part of a federal fraud case. On Friday, he received his sentence: 87 months—seven years—in federal prison. Santos, however, isn’t taking this fight lying down—no. He’s doing as he’s proven wont to do by A) trying to worm his way out of prison and B) trying to grift a buck off all of this.

Shortly after his sentence, Santos tweeted a public plea to President Trump for a pardon. In today’s pardon economy, it just might work: Anyone—from “Democratic” New York City Mayor Eric Adams to a former Las Vegas City Council member convicted of using funds for a deceased police officer’s memorial for cosmetic surgery—can grift a pardon off Trump if they kiss his ass hard enough. Santos, sly and crafty as ever, well knows this: “I believe that 7 years is an over the top politically influenced sentence,” he wrote in a lengthy Friday tweet. Like the rest of us, he’s probably clocked that Trump loves to rant and rave about political attacks in the justice system, and Trump repeatedly claims he, himself, is a victim of precisely that. “I implore that President Trump gives me a chance to prove I’m more than the mistakes I’ve made,” Santos wrote.

Additionally, over the last couple of days, Santos has continuously tweeted that he’s still recording Cameo videos—now with more urgency than ever, he says, because of all the new bills he has to pay. “Yes I’m on Cameo, and Yes I’m recording videos after yesterday,” he wrote in one post. “I have bills to pay and people to support financially… I have judicial obligations and I do not have time for sobbing and pouting.” Speaking of: Does anyone know if you can still sell Cameo videos from prison??? Looking into this.