I’m Not Sure Bill Belichick Gets How Book Promotion Works…

It’s been quite the week for Bill Belichick and his “creative muse” and girlfriend, Jordon Hudson. On Sunday, the decorated former NFL coach sat down with CBS’s Sunday Morning to talk about his new book, The Art of Winning: Lessons from My Life in Football. By his side was Hudson, who very notably interjected multiple times and subsequently went viral for it.

Chances are, you’ve since seen some of the worst people on the internet (Dave Portnoy, Megyn Kelly, Piers Morgan, etc.) claim that Belichick is a victim of “elder abuse, as if he isn’t a 73-year-old millionaire who is both gainfully employed and fully functioning. Belichick, for the most part, seems unfazed by those allegations. Instead, he’s pissed about a different conversation surrounding his book.

On Tuesday, Hudson posted what appears to be a private email from Belichick to his team about the media’s focus on his “career mistakes,” dated April 10. Before I go on, I’ll note here that there is an entire chapter in Belichick’s book that is quite literally titled: “Mistakes.” Among his admissions are regrets over passing on Lamar Jackson twice and parting ways with Tom Brady due to financial constraints in 2020. Anyway!