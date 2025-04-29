I’m Not Sure Bill Belichick Gets How Book Promotion Works…

Belichick does not seem concerned that the worst people on the internet are claiming he's being abused by his 24-year-old girlfriend. Instead, he's pissed about a specific conversation surrounding his book.

By Audra Heinrichs  |  April 29, 2025 | 4:43pm
It’s been quite the week for Bill Belichick and his “creative muse” and girlfriend, Jordon Hudson. On Sunday, the decorated former NFL coach sat down with CBS’s Sunday Morning to talk about his new book, The Art of Winning: Lessons from My Life in Football. By his side was Hudson, who very notably interjected multiple times and subsequently went viral for it.

Chances are, you’ve since seen some of the worst people on the internet (Dave Portnoy, Megyn Kelly, Piers Morgan, etc.) claim that Belichick is a victim of “elder abuse, as if he isn’t a 73-year-old millionaire who is both gainfully employed and fully functioning. Belichick, for the most part, seems unfazed by those allegations. Instead, he’s pissed about a different conversation surrounding his book.

On Tuesday, Hudson posted what appears to be a private email from Belichick to his team about the media’s focus on his “career mistakes,” dated April 10. Before I go on, I’ll note here that there is an entire chapter in Belichick’s book that is quite literally titled: “Mistakes.” Among his admissions are regrets over passing on Lamar Jackson twice and parting ways with Tom Brady due to financial constraints in 2020. Anyway!

“I am fine with putting mistakes in the book, but I am certainly not surprised that of the 260+ pages, that is what they would highlight,” the email reads. “And of course, the ‘I fucked up’ is the click bait they used for the story.” Seven decades on this earth (five of them working on a high-profile coaching staff) and he doesn’t understand how the media works…

“This book is about how I did my job, and lessons from my 50 years in and around the NFL—not a bathroom book that highlights my mistakes,” he went on. Well, if his mistakes are the only interesting thing in the book (of which I absolutely expect they are), again, can he really blame the media for doing their job? Apparently so.

According to Belichick, the book was written as “a look at my professional life and how I did my job on the way up to, and as the leader of an organization that grew from a $500 franchise to an $8 b organization that played in 10 and won 6 Super Bowls over 25 years.” Sounds like an airplane book, and by that I mean, boring! I’ll stick to my Deductive Logic page-turner, thank you!

“This is about what I expected from the media,” Belichick further ranted. “I have, at times reluctantly, gone along with the title, cover and language in the book. I am not going to be the conductor of a hype train in the book promotion—we have enough hype to work with.” I’ll say!  How very ominous that this email went out even before all the elder abuse accusations.

Hudson captioned the post: “Full press release coming soon.” Frankly, I think that email pretty much says it all, but OK! It’s interesting that Belichick is so quick to anger over any discussion about the mistakes he volunteered in his book, but has yet to tell everyone speculating that he’s one argument with his girlfriend away from a care facility to fuck off…

