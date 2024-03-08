Jezebel Is Taking Over South by Southwest On Sunday and Monday, we'll be posted up at High Noon in Austin with our friends at Paste Magazine. Come by for a drink or two, or even three. (If you're a subscriber, your first drink is on us.)

South by Southwest kicks off today in Austin, Texas, and for the first time ever, Jezebel will be there. (We’re obviously not literally taking over but if you’re in town, come find us.)

On Sunday and Monday, we’ll be posted up at High Noon with our friends at Paste Magazine for the JezebelxPaste Interview House. From 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., we’ll be conducting a bunch of interviews with a ton of guests including Jonathan Groff, Devery Jacobs, the directors of Preconceived, the cast of The Uninvited (including Elizabeth Reaser), and the cast of The Gutter (including D’Arcy Carden). Stop by for a drink or two, or even three.

And if you’re a Jezebel subscriber, your first drink is on us 😘. If you’re not already a subscriber, subscribing to Jezebel could be a fun way to celebrate International Women’s Day. Just an idea!

Click here to RSVP for free admission. No badge is required for entry since the event is not officially affiliated with SXSW.

Later in the week, Paste will also be hosting the East Austin Block Party Presented by Ilegal Mezcal. They’ll be taking over High Noon and Coral Snake March 13-15 with a very sweet lineup of 63 musicians. Find out more and check out the whole list of artists here.

See you at High Noon!