In a new interview with The Times published over the weekend, Jodie Turner-Smith addressed the end of her four-year marriage to Joshua Jackson. Not only did she reveal that she was the one to file for divorce in October 2023, but she’s also got a pretty healthy outlook on the split.

“Sometimes things we really want to work just don’t end up working,” Turner-Smith told the newspaper. “And that’s OK. The most important thing is that you choose what’s healthiest for you and your family and definitely your children.” The pair share a 3-and-a-half-year-old child, Juno Rose Diana Jackson, together. Upon elaboration, it sounds as if Turner-Smith simply took stock of the marriage and realized Pacey was no longer serving her. She went on to explain that there are times in life when one must ask themselves if they’re being as authentic as they could be…

“If the answer is no, then you have to make a move because I believe that there are visible scars from staying in places that are not good for us. And they don’t just affect us, they affect everybody around us,” Turner-Smith said.

“I don’t think it’s a failure,” she continued. “We obviously had such a beautiful moment together. And now it’s time for a new moment for both of us. And how exciting!”

Beautiful, indeed. The former couple certainly had their fair share of hot red carpet moments together, and in April, following the release of Jackson’s flop Fatal Attraction remake, he told the same outlet (irony!) that he would’ve had “a torrid affair” with Turner-Smith had they met when he was in a relationship.

Lupita Nyong’o. The pair were spotted Anyway! Jackson has appeared to have already moved on withThe pair were spotted holding hands in December 2023. Nyong’o, meanwhile, suffered a public heartbreak of her own two months earlier after she split from her boyfriend, Selema Masekela. In a new interview with Net-A-Porter, the actress spoke candidly of the breakup, telling the digital magazine she was “living in a lot of pain and heartbreak” at the time, but that she, too, has since adopted a healthy attitude about it all.

“Our purpose in life is to love,” Nyong’o said. “And so you have to get back in it.”

Happy for everyone involved!