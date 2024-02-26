Jodie Turner-Smith Just Addressed Her Divorce From Joshua Jackson
For the first time post-divorce, the actress spoke about what sounds like a very mature split.
In a new interview with The Times published over the weekend, Jodie Turner-Smith addressed the end of her four-year marriage to Joshua Jackson. Not only did she reveal that she was the one to file for divorce in October 2023, but she’s also got a pretty healthy outlook on the split.
“Sometimes things we really want to work just don’t end up working,” Turner-Smith told the newspaper. “And that’s OK. The most important thing is that you choose what’s healthiest for you and your family and definitely your children.” The pair share a 3-and-a-half-year-old child, Juno Rose Diana Jackson, together.
Upon elaboration, it sounds as if Turner-Smith simply took stock of the marriage and realized Pacey was no longer serving her. She went on to explain that there are times in life when one must ask themselves if they’re being as authentic as they could be…
“If the answer is no, then you have to make a move because I believe that there are visible scars from staying in places that are not good for us. And they don’t just affect us, they affect everybody around us,” Turner-Smith said.
“I don’t think it’s a failure,” she continued. “We obviously had such a beautiful moment together. And now it’s time for a new moment for both of us. And how exciting!”
-
