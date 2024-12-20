Joe Biden Should Grant Clemency to Criminalized Survivors

In 2022, Tracy McCarter, a Black mother and grandmother who was jailed for killing her abusive ex-husband in self-defense, had the murder charge against her dismissed after two long years navigating the criminal legal system. She’d spent six months jailed on Rikers Island, but was later released on electronic monitoring amid the covid pandemic, as activists pressed the district attorney’s office to drop the case. “Dismissing the unjust charge against me can’t give back what I’ve lost, but I am relieved that this nightmare is over, and I am determined to once again thrive,” McCarther said at the time.

Last week, as his presidency nears its end, Joe Biden carried out the largest act of presidential clemency on a single day in modern history. Biden pardoned 39 people and commuted the sentences of 1,500 others. But civil rights activists and other advocates have more demands of the outgoing president, who ran and won on ambitious promises of criminal justice reform.

The Guardian reported this week that survivors of Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Dublin, who remain incarcerated, are pleading with Biden to consider granting them clemency, too. FCI Dublin, a women’s prison which staffers dubbed the “rape club before it closed, gained notoriety as having one of the biggest prison sexual abuse scandals in modern history. In 2022, the prison’s warden and chaplain were convicted of sexual crimes against prisoners following the testimony of whistleblowers, while dozens of employees were placed on leave and remain under investigation. The prison permanently closed in April, about two years after reports about widespread misconduct, dispersing its residents to other prisons across the country. The outlet spoke with some of the women, who said that recovering from the trauma they experienced at Dublin is impossible while still incarcerated. They also expressed fear of retaliation for their roles as whistleblowers.

These women include Roberta Bell, a lead plaintiff in the class-action lawsuit against the U.S. Bureau of Prisons over conditions at Dublin. Bell has detailed surviving years of childhood sexual abuse; she was convicted of witness tampering, a firearm charge, and other offenses in a 1992 murder case, but she says her abusive partner coerced her to accompany him to the crime. Bell has been in prison for over 30 years and never met her grandchildren. Another Dublin survivor, identified by the Guardian as Leslie, alleges that a guard sexually abused her for two years at the prison; she currently faces the threat of deportation over a drug conviction. One Dublin survivor, Aimee Chavira, who was also convicted on drug charges, did receive compassionate release in 2023. But, despite therapy, she continues to struggle with severe PTSD from FCI Dublin.

Becki Truscott Kondkar, director of Tulane Law School Domestic Violence Clinic and founding co-director of the school’s Women’s Prison Project, routinely works with criminalized survivors—that is, women who face criminal charges and prison time for circumstances related to abuse they experienced. This includes women who kill abusers, rapists, or traffickers in self-defense or women who are coerced by abusive partners to serve as accomplices in their crimes. Kondkar told Jezebel that clemency can serve as “an important stop-gap when we run out of options” to free survivors within a criminal legal system that seemingly targets them by design. But she stressed that the circumstances at FCI Dublin weren’t isolated—prison sexual violence is rampant, and clemency is only a small piece of much bigger solutions that remain necessary.

Roberta Bell, 53, was lead plaintiff in class-action that won protections for 100s of Dublin survivors. She reported extensive harassment/assault she suffered + witnessed, became leader for younger women struggling to come forward + face intense retaliation as a result. She’s pleading for clemency. [image or embed] — Sam Levin (@samtlevin.bsky.social) December 18, 2024 at 10:46 AM

A U.S. Senate report in 2022 showed in at least two-thirds of federal women’s prisons, staff have sexually abused incarcerated residents over the last decade. That same year, New York passed a law expanding the statute of limitations for sex crimes, which gave victims a one-time opportunity to file civil suits. With days of the law taking effect, one single law firm was connected with 750 individuals who said they were sexually assaulted by state prison staff.